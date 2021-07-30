A netizen with a Twitter handle @danielmarven recently took to social media to express an opinion he has about how rare it would be for a lady to post you and then cheat on you.

A lot of his tweeps appeared disappointed that he held such a view and had many this to say to his post

From @JereSetchwayo, it has happened to me, let’s see, 4 times

This has called for many interesting responses particularly from men and oh, some ladies as well.

This has called for many interesting responses particularly from men and oh, some ladies as well.

The tweet read that; I don’t think a girl can post you and cheat on you, never!!

Many had a lot to say to @danielmarvens post;

@_katlegeSemusa

Daniel come to planet earth

@zero_Zz1926

Satan himself takes tips from them

@Meleky_ML

Daniel, you are full of jokes

@ModisakengMusa

Be warned about females

@CHUMABOLANI1

That’s the problem…YO DON’T THINK

@tillytiny10

Wake up you dreaming

@papajujula

Oooooooh please, these daughters of Eve can even write In a Relationship with X then her PP is you but oooooh cheating like nobody’s business

@JereSetchwayo

@Earlsim746

Remove I don’t think and never from your sentence then you will get your answer

From all the comments gathered on the post, it appeared a lot of the men commenting had trust issues when it came to women in relationships and some ladies as well had no trust for their fellow gender.

View actual post below;

Source: Yen Newspaper