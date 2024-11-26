What is David Bowie's net worth? Exploring the late rockstar's massive wealth

David Bowie was a cultural icon whose music, artistry, and impact transcend generations. Renowned for his innovation in rock music, distinct style, and charisma, Bowie wasn't just a legendary musician—he was a savvy entrepreneur. Explore David Bowie's net worth and revenue streams.

David Bowie was an iconic English musician and actor. He made popular music for nearly 50 years and is considered one of the most influential rock artists ever. With album sales over 100 million, what is David Bowie's net worth in 2024, and how did he accumulate his wealth?

David Bowie's profile summary

Full name David Robert Jones Stage name David Bowie Gender Male Date of birth 8 January 1947 Date of death 10 January 2016 Age at death 69 years old Cause of death Liver cancer Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Agnostic Education Burnt Ash Junior School Eye colour Heterochromia (one blue, one brown) Hair colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 155 Weight in kilograms 70 Mother Margaret Mary Burns Father Haywood Stenton John Jones Sexual orientation Bisexual Marital status Married Wife Iman Abdulmajid Children 2 Occupation Musician, actor Net worth $230 million

What was David Bowie's net worth at death?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and CitiMuzik, David Bowie's estimated net worth was $230 million at the time of his death in 2016. This figure includes the value of his real estate holdings, music catalogue, and revenues from his lengthy and successful career in music and acting.

However, this figure has since increased as his estate continues to benefit from posthumous music sales, royalties, and licensing agreements.

David Bowie's career

David Bowie was born David Robert Jones on 8 January 1947. However, to avoid confusion with Davy Jones of The Monkees, he adopted the stage name David Bowie. He was inspired by the 19th-century American frontiersman Jim Bowie, known for his iconic Bowie knife, symbolising sharpness and individuality.

Music

In the early 1960s, David played in various bands, experimenting with genres such as R&B and rock. His first substantial success was the 1969 release of Space Oddity. Inspired by the Apollo 11 moon landing, the song introduced fans to Major Tom, an astronaut lost in space.

In 1972, Bowie introduced the world to Ziggy Stardust, an androgynous alter ego and otherworldly rockstar. His album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, was a glam rock classic, combining theatricality with revolutionary music.

In 1989, the artist took a break from his solo career to form the band Tin Machine. The rock band released two studio albums: Tin Machine (1989) and Tin Machine II (1991).

The rockstar's final public appearance was at the Broadway premiere of his musical Lazarus in December 2015, and his final album, Blackstar, was released on 8 January 2016.

During his lifetime, his album sales totalled over 100 million globally, making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He received numerous accolades, including six Grammys and four Brit Awards.

Bowie's catalogue sale

How much was David Bowie's songwriting catalogue worth? According to Forbes, in January 2022, David Bowie's estate sold his publishing catalogue to Warner Chappell for $250 million. The deal comprises over six decades of music, 26 studio albums released during his lifetime, one album released after his death, and about 400 songs.

Acting

David Bowie wasn’t just a musician but also an actor. Some of his remarkable roles included:

Jareth the Goblin King in Labyrinth (1986)

(1986) Nikola Tesla in The Prestige (2006)

(2006) Phillip Jeffries in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me (1992)

(1992) Andy Warhol in the biopic Basquiat (1996)

Bowie Bonds

In 1997, David Bowie introduced the concept of Bowie Bonds, a financial innovation where he securitised future royalties from his pre-1990 songwriting catalogue. By selling these bonds to investors, the singer received a lump sum of $55 million upfront, revolutionising how artists could monetise their work.

Real estate ventures

In 1999, David and his wife, Iman, bought two New York City penthouses for $4 million, which they renovated into a 5,300-square-foot loft; this is where the couple lived at the time of David's death.

The rock artist possessed numerous other properties, including a 5-bedroom Caribbean villa on Mustique and a 14-room mansion in Lausanne, Switzerland. David had the Mustique home built for him in 1989, and he sold it for $5 million in 1995.

Who owns the rights to David Bowie's estate?

David Bowie died from liver cancer on 10 January 2016 at 69 years old. He left behind an estate worth $230 million.

His wife, Iman, received half of David's fortune and their SoHo penthouse. His firstborn, Duncan, received 25% of the fortune. The remaining 25% went into a trust for Alexandria Zahra Jones, his youngest child, who was 15 at the time of her father's death. Alexandria also received Bowie's vacation home in Ulster County, New York.

The superstar left $1 million to Marion Skene, his son Duncan's childhood nanny and $2 million to his long-time aide, Coco Schwab.

FAQs

Who is David Bowie? He was among the acclaimed English actors and musicians. What was the cause of Bowie's death? He passed away from liver cancer, which had been diagnosed 18 months before his death. When did David pass on? He died on 10 January 2016, two days after his 69th birthday. Where is David Bowie from? The superstar was born on 8 January 1947 in London, England, United Kingdom. Where did David Bowie get his name from? The singer adopted the stage name David Bowie, inspired by the 19th-century American frontiersman Jim Bowie, known for his iconic Bowie knife. Who was David Bowie's first wife? His first wife was Mary Angela Barnett.

David Bowie's net worth reflects his talent, business acumen, and enduring influence. His diversified portfolio illustrates how he transcended the role of a classic rockstar to become an innovative entrepreneur.

