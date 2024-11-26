Salon Owner Sacks Workers For Choosing Their Boyfriends Instead Of Working On Saturday, Video
- A video of a salon owner calling out her workers prior to dismissing them has got people talking
- This comes after she indicated that they failed to show up for work on a Saturday as initially agreed upon
- Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared varying opinions on the reaction of the woman
A salon owner is trending after a video showing the moment she dismissed some of her workers went viral.
The video, which has gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, shows the moment she screams at the disobedient after flaunting her instruction.
In the video, she explained that her workers disobeyed her instruction to report to work on a Saturday, which negatively affected her and caused her to lose customers.
After investigating the reasons why her workers failed to show up as agreed, the salon owner stated that most of them spent the day with their boyfriends.
At the time of the writing of the report, the video had raked in over 30000 likes and 3000 comments
Watch the video below:
Netizens comment on the video
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the actions of the salon owner.
muna-beauty237 commented:
"Madam abeg forgive makeup artist mirabel oo the rest fit go."
chidera berry reacted:
"The work am doing now I work everyday no off From Monday to Sunday and my salary is not up to 15k i don’t even have time for myself,I will go in the morning by 8:30 close in the night 11 or 12."
Ronald_Dan added:
"You did well.. imagine the nonchalant attitude they display."
Salon sacks work for insulting client
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lux Hair Salon, a hair salon in Accra, dismissed a worker following an incident involving a client and its salon workers.
Lady who relocated to the UK to seek greener pastures cries out over difficult nature of her warehouse job
The salon, in a statement, admitted that the workers' move to insult a client was wrong and unjustifiable.
The statement added that punitive measures had been taken for other members who were not laid off.
Source: YEN.com.gh
