Shatta Wale has opened up about his relationship with actor and comedian Dr Likee and how he met him

The musician said he has been a fan of the actor since the early 2000s and connected with him at an event and have been close since then

The musician and the actor have expressed admiration for each other on countless occasions, with Dr Likee promoting Shatta Wale's Shaxi business for free

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has opened up about his strong friendship with actor and comedian Dr Likee.

He shared that he has admired Dr Likee's work since the early 2000s when he went by the moniker Bandana.

Shatta Wale explained that they first met at an event, and their bond has grown stronger ever since. The two have shown support for each other publicly on several occasions, with Dr Likee even promoting Shatta Wale’s Shaxi ride-hailing business for free.

Shatta Wale has often praised Dr Likee’s comedy, while Dr Likee has shown appreciation for the musician in numerous social media posts.

Dr Likee and Shatta Wale's relationship sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Freezone said:

"He will be friends with him today, tomorrow he will insult him."

ladyposh509 reacted:

"Bcos of your truth people hate you for no reason."

abdulkhalifa2016 wrote:

"He will start fighting him soon."

Michael said:

"Today de3 my lovers come together my biggest happiness wale and like."

Papaga Bless reacted:

"SHATTA and toli. Even Akaebenezer dey shock😂."

Nyarkowaa🦋❤️ said:

"Dr.like was called Ras nene back den he jxt changed his name recently wen kumawood collapsed I believe everything shatta wale said .😅"

Street Baron reacted:

"Whoever that hates Shatta Wale God is watching him or her.... Thank you."

Shatta Wale praises King Promise

Shatta Wale also expressed his admiration for another colleague, King Promise, after a remarkable achievement he attained.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician, in a social media post, congratulated King Promise for his surpassing 4 million streams on Spotify.

King Promise is the first Ghanaian male artist to achieve that milestone on the music-streaming platform.

Source: YEN.com.gh