Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones, known in private life as Seth Gyimah, has welcomed a new baby.

The UK-based boxer's French partner, Helen Defrance, recently delivered the new baby, a boy, in Paris.

Freezy MacBones announced the baby's arrival with beautiful images on Instagram, posing with his partner in what looked like a hospital bed.

Freezy MacBones and French Olympian Helen Defrance welcome a baby boy.

The first and second slides showed Freezy's newborn covered under sheets with his eyes closed. In the third slide, the boxer sat on the bed with the baby in his hands, smiling with Defrance, an Olympic bronze in sailing in 2016 who is now a sports nutritionist. The fourth is a video of the couple kissing, and the final slide shows Freezy gazing at the baby.

Sharing the photos, Freezy, who already has a daughter, indicated that the baby's name is Quincy and was born on Monday, November 25, 2024.

He welcomed the boy and described him as a beautiful angel and future champ.

"Quincy 25/11/2024📍 Paris, our beautiful angel 😇 welcome future champ," he said.

Congrats pour in for Freezy MacBones

The images Freezy shared led many of his followers to share congratulatory messages for him and his partner.

sista.afia said:

"Aww Congratulations 😍."

eno_barony said:

"Welcome, young prince 💙."

slickdotr said:

"Aye, congratulations, my bro! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"

kelechidyke said:

"Congrats champ, kept this one quite champ 🙌."

alain.ngalani said:

"Congrats to you & family my brother...blessings in abundance ❤️."

nicolasiong said:

"Congratulations brother 😍happy for you both 🙏🏽❤️."

