Freezy MacBones: Ghanaian Boxer Welcomes Son With French Olympic Medallist In Paris, Photos Drop
- UK-based Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones has announced the safe delivery of his baby boy in Paris
- Freezy MacBones shared photos with his Helen Defrance, a French Olympic medallist who now works as a sports nutritionist, in bed with their baby
- The announcement sparked a frenzy on social media as many congratulated Freezy and his partner on social media
Ghanaian boxer Freezy MacBones, known in private life as Seth Gyimah, has welcomed a new baby.
The UK-based boxer's French partner, Helen Defrance, recently delivered the new baby, a boy, in Paris.
Freezy MacBones announced the baby's arrival with beautiful images on Instagram, posing with his partner in what looked like a hospital bed.
The first and second slides showed Freezy's newborn covered under sheets with his eyes closed. In the third slide, the boxer sat on the bed with the baby in his hands, smiling with Defrance, an Olympic bronze in sailing in 2016 who is now a sports nutritionist. The fourth is a video of the couple kissing, and the final slide shows Freezy gazing at the baby.
Sharing the photos, Freezy, who already has a daughter, indicated that the baby's name is Quincy and was born on Monday, November 25, 2024.
He welcomed the boy and described him as a beautiful angel and future champ.
"Quincy 25/11/2024📍 Paris, our beautiful angel 😇 welcome future champ," he said.
See the photos and video below:
Congrats pour in for Freezy MacBones
The images Freezy shared led many of his followers to share congratulatory messages for him and his partner.
sista.afia said:
"Aww Congratulations 😍."
eno_barony said:
"Welcome, young prince 💙."
slickdotr said:
"Aye, congratulations, my bro! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾"
kelechidyke said:
"Congrats champ, kept this one quite champ 🙌."
alain.ngalani said:
"Congrats to you & family my brother...blessings in abundance ❤️."
nicolasiong said:
"Congratulations brother 😍happy for you both 🙏🏽❤️."
Tima Kumkum welcomes 3rd child
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Adom TV presenter Tima Kumkum recently announced the safe delivery of her third child in the US.
The media personality shared photos with her husband, welcoming the newborn and thanking God.
The announcement sparked a frenzy on social media as many congratulated Tima on social media.
