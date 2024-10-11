Ghanaian twin brothers have become a source of motivation after they were called to the Ghana Bar on the same day

The brothers, Paul and Peter Korsi, in addition to being lawyers, are also chartered surveyors

Many Ghanaians, in reacting to the post, celebrated the duo for their remarkable achievement

Congratulatory messages have thronged in for Ghanaian twin brothers after they were both called to the Ghana Bar on the same day.

News of Paul and Peter Korsi's remarkable achievement was made public on the Facebook page of their alma mater, Bishop Herman College.

The post had a photo of the twin brothers, who are also chartered surveyors, neatly dressed in lawyer's gowns as they readied for the induction ceremony to the Ghana Bar.

Peter Korsi also won two awards on his call to the Bar as he was adjudged the Best Student in Law and Family Practice as well as the Best Student in Criminal Procedure.

"Meet the brilliant twins who've made their alma mater proud! Both hold MSc in Environment & Sustainable Development,University College London. BSc Land Economy — KNUST, Chartered Surveyors, MGhIS, Legal Practitioners Congrats, Paul & Peter", the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 10,000 likes and ten comments.

Ghanaians commend twin brothers

Many people who thronged the post's comment section congratulated the twins on being called to the Bar.

Destiny Luckystar indicated:

"Hail BIHECO let follow the way of success and make our Alma matter a great one of course Congratulations."

Kwasikuma Makafui wrote:

"I respect my seniors Peter Paul..congratulations."

Dagana James added:

"Bishop Herman is always proud of you."

Nathanael Abakli-zakli added:

"Congratulations to you people and your accomplishments."

Kwaku Konadu Asante added:

"I hope we celebrate the surgeons, engineers and other professionals too when they also graduate. I’m sure they too attended school.Congratulations."

Five nurses get called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five Ghanaian nurses were also celebrated in 2022 after they were called to the Ghana Bar.

Five nurses became lawyers at a ceremony at which the General Legal Council officially admitted more than 800 students to the legal profession.

The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association, GRNMA, celebrated their milestones in a congratulatory message on Facebook.

