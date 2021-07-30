Ghanaian blogger, Kobby Kyei, has revealed that he had to quit his profession as a teacher to start blogging

Ghanaian Blogger, Kobby Kyei, legally known as Augustus Koranteng Kyei, has recently opened up about his blogging journey in an interview with Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

In the interview, he revealed he had an appointment for a teaching job due to his academic background in that field, but rejected it to focus on his blogging.

He said he took that decision because he has aspirations to be one of the biggest bloggers in Africa.

Devout Sark nation supporter

The vibrant young man mentioned that the inspiration behind his current blogging career was due to the love he has for the Sarkodie brand, an outstanding well-known Ghanaian rapper.

The military dream

Looking back, Kobby Kyei narrated he had his tertiary education from the University of Winneba where he pursued a diploma in music with the intention to become an Officer in the military.

The blogger further said, getting a job after school was very difficult.

He however had a large following on social media from the university due to his love for Sarkodie and was using his platform to promote anything Sarkodie.

Reaping the benefits

Mr Kyei said thanks to blogging, he has been able to do very well for himself as he has bought his very own car through that, and has gotten married with kids, thanks to what he is currently doing.

He, however, stated that the ‘dirty’ blogging other platforms are practising has created a bad perception about the blogging space and due to that, he has lost several big deals.

Kobby Kyei had more to say in the interview linked below;

In another YEN.com.gh reported story, a young man named Edward Asare, a digital marketer famously known on LinkedIn has made it to the list of the top 50 bloggers in Ghana after he started blogging in July 2020.

The 2021 top 50 Ghanaian bloggers list was compiled by Avance Media and Edward occupied the 49th position with his one-year-old blog, edwardasare.com.

In a post on his verified Facebook handle, Edward indicates that his reason for creating the blog is to highlight the journey of people in attaining their successes.

