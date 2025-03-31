Top 6 African Boxers Who Died in the Ring While Chasing Their Daily Bread

The list includes a 21-year-old South African boxer who died 52 hours after being knocked out by Willie Toweel

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju of Nigeria lost his live while fighting in a bout in the Ghanaian capital of Accra

While boxing is an enjoyable sport, it is also one of the most dangerous games in the world

Boxing is a sport of skill, determination, and courage. However, it is also a sport with an undeniable and harsh reality thus the risk of serious injury, with the sad death of Nigeria boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju sending shockwaves across Africa.

In its history, there have been several tragic cases of boxers who lost their lives either during or shortly after a fight. These unfortunate events are stark reminders of the dangers athletes face inside the ring.

Here are six notable cases of African boxers who died from injuries sustained in their bouts, each of whom left an indelible mark on the sport as the Nigeria Boxing Board and the Ghana Boxing Authorithy are involved in a war of words over the demise of Olanrewaju ''Success''.

Nigeria fighter Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju alias Success lost his live during a boxing bout in Accra, March 29, 2025. Image credit: John Fedele, SaharaReporters/X

Source: Getty Images

1. Hubert Essakow (South Africa)

Hubert Essakow was a promising young South African boxer who tragically lost his life after a brutal bout with Willie Toweel in Johannesburg on March 17, 1956. The 21-year-old, who had been gaining recognition in the boxing world, faced off against Toweel in a fight that would end in disaster. Essakow was knocked out in the 11th round of the match, suffering a devastating blow that ultimately led to his demise.

Essakow was rushed to the hospital, but despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he passed away 52 hours later on March 19, 1956. The cause of death was reported as a fatal brain hemorrhage, and his passing stunned the boxing community. At the time, this was a shocking and tragic incident that would forever be remembered in South African boxing history. Hubert Essakow was not just a rising star; his death highlighted the inherent dangers in boxing, especially for young fighters with bright futures.

2. Young Ali (Nigeria)

Young Ali, a Nigerian boxer, who became somehow famous for sharing a first name with the legendary Muhammad Ali, tragically lost his life in a fight that was supposed to be a career-defining moment. On June 14, 1982, Ali fought Irish boxer Barry McGuigan in a highly anticipated bout. However, the fight took a devastating turn when Young Ali collapsed in the ring after a brutal exchange of punches. His fall was immediate and alarming, and the crowd was left in shock as medical staff rushed to his aid.

Ali was placed into a coma after the collapse, and the diagnosis revealed that he had sustained a severe blood clot. Despite efforts to save him, Young Ali passed away two days later, on June 16, 1982. His death deeply affected the Nigerian boxing community, and it raised concerns over the safety protocols in place for boxers. It was a tragic reminder of how quickly a boxer’s life can change inside the ring and how dangerous the sport can be when the physical toll becomes too great.

3. Robert Wangila (Kenya)

Robert Wangila was a Kenyan boxer whose tragic death shocked the boxing world. Wangila was a promising talent, having won the gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics. However, it was his ill-fated match with American boxer David Gonzalez on July 8, 1994, that would ultimately cost him his life.

Wangila had been knocked down during the fight, but he managed to continue, showing his incredible resilience. Unfortunately, after the match, it became clear that something was terribly wrong. Wangila was rushed to the hospital after suffering severe head trauma, and doctors performed an emergency surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain. Despite their best efforts, Wangila died a few days later, succumbing to his injuries.

His death sent shockwaves through the Kenyan and international boxing communities. He had been a national hero, and his loss was a painful reminder of the risks associated with the sport. Wangila’s passing led to calls for greater safety measures for boxers, particularly in terms of brain injuries, which have been a longstanding concern in the sport.

4. Felix Bwalya (Zambia)

Felix Bwalya, a Zambian boxer, met a tragic end after a bout with Paul Burke in 1991. Bwalya was a respected figure in Zambian boxing, but during this particular fight, he was knocked down three times in the final rounds. Although he managed to get back up each time, the blows took a significant toll on his body, especially his head.

After the fight, Bwalya showed signs of distress and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors found that he had suffered a serious brain injury. Despite receiving immediate medical care, he passed away nine days later from the effects of the injuries sustained during the fight. His death was a stark reminder of how the brutal nature of boxing, particularly in its later rounds, can sometimes result in irreversible damage. Bwalya’s passing led to increased scrutiny of the safety protocols in place for fighters in Zambia and around the world.

5. Phindile Mwelase (South Africa)

Phindile Mwelase was a South African boxer whose death in 2014 marked a somber moment in the history of women’s professional boxing. On October 10, 2014, Mwelase fought in Pretoria in a match that would sadly end her life. After a brutal knockout loss, Mwelase fell into a coma. Despite the efforts of medical staff to stabilize her, she remained unconscious for two weeks before passing away on October 24, 2014.

Mwelase's death was one of the first highly publicized fatalities in women's professional boxing and brought attention to the safety of female fighters, who often faced fewer safety measures and protections compared to their male counterparts. Her death sparked discussions about the need for better medical screening and post-fight care, particularly for women in the sport.

Pictures during the joint Memorial Service of the three late sporting icons Senzo Meyiwa, Phindile Mwelase and Mbulaeni Mulaudzi on October 30, 2014 in SA. Image credit: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

6. Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju (Nigeria)

Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju was a Nigerian boxer who tragically passed away following an incident during a fight at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra, Ghana, on March 29, 2025. Olanrewaju had been participating in an undercard fight during Ghana’s Professional Boxing League when he collapsed in the ring. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived and passed away shortly after.

His passing led to calls for improved medical oversight during boxing events, particularly in smaller, regional arenas where resources may be more limited.

Potential prize money for Olanrewaju Success

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the financial reward at stake in the boxing match that the Nigeria fighter lost his live.

Olanrewaju’s death cast a shadow over the boxing event and sparked further concern about the health risks faced by fighters in Africa. His sudden collapse in the ring was a stark reminder of how the sport, though celebrated for its toughness, can have devastating consequences for its athletes

