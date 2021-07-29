Ghanaian digital marketer, Edward Asare, has succeeded in making a blog he started in 2020 become one of the top 50 in Ghana

Edward made the list that was compiled by Avance Media for the year 2021, just a year after he started edwardasare.com

He advised aspiring bloggers to be consistent, patient and also improve their writing

Edward Asare, a digital marketer who is famous on LinkedIn has made it to the list of the top 50 bloggers in Ghana after he started blogging in July 2020.

The 2021 top 50 Ghanaian bloggers list was compiled by Avance Media and Edward occupied the 49th position with his one-year-old blog, edwardasare.com.

The motivation

In a post on his verified Facebook handle, Edward indicates that his reason for creating the blog is to highlight the journey of people in attaining their successes.

"I strongly believe that everyone has a story to tell; the good, bad and ugly. I focus on highlighting the journey of people in attaining their successes. I believe in giving people their flowers while they can see it, he said.

The digital marketer's social media handles have also grown substantially over the period as he has 16k followers on Facebook, 10.8k on Instagram, 45.5k on Twitter, and on LinkedIn, 22.2k.

Advice for the aspiring bloggers

YEN.com.gh reached out to Edward Asare for his piece of advice to young people who also have a passion for blogging and also want to make it in the industry.

Edward's words were:

"Improve your writing, be patient, be consistent"

Edward Asare's father

As a previous report by YEN.com.gh captured, Rev. Eric N Asare, a Ghanaian pastor and father of four has succeeded in sending all his four children to university after sacrificing his own ambition to obtain a degree.

According to a narration by one of the four children, Edward Asare, the benevolent father had the opportunity to pursue his degree when the firstborn also needed to go to junior high school.

Due to the clash, the kindhearted father decided to forgo his own ambition to see to it that the firstborn, who was closely followed by her other siblings, continued her education.

Source: Yen