Ghana CEPS ranks and their symbols: a complete overview

Ghana is one of the fastest-growing nations in Africa. It boasts a vast wealth of natural resources and a peaceful political status. These two factors have made it one of the most sought-after nations regarding trade and commerce. If you wish to import or export things from Ghana, you need to understand various Ghana CEPS ranks and their symbols.

Knowing various Ghana CEPS ranks and their symbols is necessary for all traders or businessmen dealing with imports and exports. CEPS is an acronym for the Customs Excise and Preventive Service.

Meaning of CEPS

CEPS stands for Customs Excise and Preventive Service. This is an agency established by the Ghanaian government to monitor, regulate and inspect exports into Ghana. The agency collects import and export duty tax and prevents the smuggling of products across Ghanaian borders.

The agency has various departments, as listed below.

Petroleum operations

Mining operations

Port operations

Suspense regimes

Preventive unit

Post-clearance unit

Ghana CEPS ranks and their symbols

CEPS Ghana has a hierarchy of power or authority. It has multiple officers with different ranks and job descriptions. These ranks are explored below in ascending order.

Junior Collection Assistant 3rd Class

Junior Collection Assistant 2nd Class

Junior Collection Assistant 1st Class

Collection Assistant 3rd Class

Collection Assistant 2nd Class

Collection Assistant 1st Class

Assistant Collector

Collector

Principal Collector

Senior Collector

Assistant Commissioner

Deputy Commissioner

Commissioner

NB: These ranks are normally uniformed. They are differentiated using various symbols.

What qualifications do you need to be a customs officer in Ghana?

CEPS accepts every Ghanaian citizen as long as they have basic education qualifications. This means you can join the agency if you have a National Diploma, SSCE, Higher National Diploma, NAPCO, degree, master, NCE, or GCE certificates.

Besides academic certificates, you must meet the criteria below to join the agency.

Have at least four subject credits, including Mathematics and English, in your SSCE/ NECO certificate/ General Certificate of Education.

Your academic certificates must be obtained from a government-approved institution.

You must be at least 18 years old and not older than 35 when applying for the position of Superintendent Cadre.

You must not have a criminal record.

Male applicants must have a minimum height of 1.68 metres, while female applicants must have a minimum height of 1.65 metres.

You must be mentally and physically fit. Due to the nature of the job, abled-differently persons are advised not to apply.

When vacancies are available, the agency calls for applications. Those who are successfully recruited join the Customs Training School in Ghana for 24 weeks. They receive training on customs and paramilitary before being assigned various positions.

What are the duties of CEPS?

Successful recruits must work together to ensure the goals, objectives, and mission of the agency are met. Below are the major functions of the CEPS.

Collection of export and import duty.

Collection of petroleum tax.

Protection of revenue through the prevention of smuggling of goods across the country's borders.

Protection of Ghana's boundaries by mitigating external aggression.

Promotion the territorial integrity of the country.

Supervision of export and import restrictions and prohibitions.

What is the meaning of CEPS in Ghana?

CEPS means Customs Excise and Preventive Service. The CEPS is an agency that monitors, regulates, and inspects exports and imports in Ghana.

What are the ranks in Ghana Customs Service?

The ranks in Ghana Customs Service in ascending order are Junior Collection Assistant 3rd Class, Junior Collection Assistant 2nd Class, Junior Collection Assistant 1st Class, Collection Assistant 3rd Class, Collection Assistant 2nd Class, Collection Assistant 1st Class, Assistant Collector, Collector, Principal Collector, Senior Collector, Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner.

Who is the current Commissioner of CEPS in Ghana?

The current commissioner is Rr. Isaac Crentsil. He has worked with the Customs Excise and Preventive Service and Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority for almost 32 years.

Who chooses the CEPS commissioner in Ghana?

The President of Ghana appoints the CEPS Commissioner. This is in accordance with article 195 of the constitution of Ghana. There is no period limit for this position, meaning the appointed commissioner holds office until the president decides to discharge them.

Is Ghana Revenue Authority the same as CEPS?

While both agencies collect taxes, they are not the same. Ghana Revenue Authority ensures maximum compliance with all relevant tax laws among citizens. Like other agencies, there are various ranks in Ghana Revenue Authority. On the other hand, CEPS collects export and import duties.

There are various Ghana CEPS ranks and their symbols that all traders dealing with imports and exports in Ghana should know. The officers in these ranks are recruited from multiple fields and undergo a 24-week training before assuming duty.

