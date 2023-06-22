Insight into Uche Nancy's life: biography, family, daughters, career

Uche Nancy is a famous Nigerian actress, writer, costumier, and film producer. She has been in the Nollywood industry for many years, starting as a costumier and progressing to film production and acting.

Nigerian actress, writer, costume designer, and film producer Uche Nancy. Photo: @uchenancy on Instagram (modified by author)

Uche Nancy has appeared on Girls Cot and World Apart as a costume designer and garnered numerous local and international accolades. She is a mother of four daughters, all of whom are actresses.

Uche Nancy's profile summary

Full name Uche Nancy Gender Female Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Ufuma, Anambra State, South East, Nigeria Current residence Asaba, Delta State Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’4’’ Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Nnebe Children Sonia Uche, Ijeoma, Chinanu, Chinenye Nnebe Profession Actress, writer, costume designer, costumier, film producer Net worth $200,000 Instagram @uchenancy Facebook @uchenancy YouTube @UcheNancytv

Uche Nancy's biography

The famous costume designer was born in Ufuma, Anambra State, in the South East of Nigeria. How old is Uche Nancy? The Nigerian actress has yet to reveal her birth details to the public. She holds a Nigerian nationality and is of black ethnicity. She practices the Christianity religion.

Career

Uche Nancy is a Nigerian actress, writer, costumier, and film producer. She started her costumier career in 1999 in the video Issakaba. She has since starred in several others, including Emotional Tears (2003), A Million Madness (2004), The Grandmasters (2005), Most Wanted Bachelor (2007), A Private Storm (2010) and Stronger than Pain (2020).

The Nollywood actress is a costume designer widely recognized for her roles in Price of the Wicked (2003), Days of Bondage (2005), Testimonies of Pain (2009) and Eyes of the Eagle (2013).

Uche is a producer known for her roles in Daytime Lovers (2006), Thanks for Coming (2011), The Enemy I See (2012), Ogbanta the Family Hunter (2015) and False Hearted (2022).

Uche Nancy's movies

According to her IMDb profile, the famous film producer has eight acting credits. They include:

Year Movies/TV series Roles 2010 A Private Storm Counselling Room Extra 2008 Sister's Love Oby 2008 Beyonce & Rihanna Judge 2006 Heavy Storm 2 Customer 2006 Heavy Storm Customer 2006 Breath Again Tina's Mother 2005 Colours of Emotion Extra 2003 Billionaires Club Madam

What is Uche Nancy's net worth?

The Nigerian actress has an alleged net worth of $200, 000. She earns her income through her acting, writing, costume designing, and producing career.

Uche Nancy and family

Uche was previously married to Nnebe, and they together had four daughters. The following are Uche Nancy's daughters' names and ages.

Sonia Uche

She is Uche Nancy's first daughter. Sonia was born on 25 May 1995. She is 28 years old as of 2023. The Nigerian celebrity child is an entrepreneur and actress known for her roles in Marriage Pressure (2022), Show Me Love (2021), Two Peas (2022) and The Care Giver (2022).

Ijeoma Nnebe

She is Uche Nancy's second daughter. Ijeoma was born on 20 July 1997. She is 25 years old as of June 2023. She is known for her role in the 2011 short film; They Were There.

Chinanu

She is Uche Nancy's third daughter. She was born on 3 February 1999. She is 24 years old as of 2023. Chinanu is an actress known for her roles in Just a Night (2018).

Chinenye Nnebe

She is the last daughter of Uche Nancy. She was born on 5 April 2001. She is 22 years old as of 2023. Chinenye Nnebe is a famous actress known for her roles in Portrait of Love (2021), The Nanny (2021), Stitches (2021) and Little Annie (2021).

FAQs

Who is Uche Nancy? She is a Nigerian actress, writer, costume designer, and filmmaker from Ufuma, Anambra. Who is the first child of Nancy Uche? Sonia is Nancy's first child. Sonia was born on 25 May 1995. Does Chinenye have a child? The actress has a son named Cutemeeky. Who is the real husband of Chinenye? She has yet to be married. Is Sonia Uche married in real life? No, she is not married. Who are the daughters of Nancy Uche? She has four daughters; Sonia Uche, Ijeoma, Chinanu, and Chinenye Nnebe. Who was Nancy Uche's husband? She was married to Nnebe.

Uche Nancy is a famous Nigerian actress, writer, costumier, and filmmaker from Ufuma, Anambra, widely recognised for her various roles in the Nollywood film industry. She is a mother of four daughters.

