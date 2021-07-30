Tracey Boakye is having the time of her life on her current trip to the USA

In a new video, the actress was seen relaxing at the famous Miami beach with her mystery man

The Kumawood actress has catalogued and shared snippets from her vacation with her fans

Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, is currently on vacation in the United States of America with her lover who is still yet to be identified.

In a new video from her travels, Tracey Boakye has shared a video of herself and her lover relaxing at the very popular Miami Beach.

The video showed the actress laying on a chair while sipping on a drink with a huge bag resting beside her with the inscription, "Miami Beach".

Video drops as Tracey Boakye storms Miami beach with her bae; spotted sunbathing. Source: Instagram/TraceyBoakye

It appears the lover of the actress is quite funky if he is the one behind the camera of the many videos that have been posted online because he does well to capture the moment so well.

In this case too, the one behind the camera gave the fans of the actress a good view of the Miami Beach life and showed other beach goers enjoying nature.

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Tracey Boakye captioned it: "Time off to relax #baecation #hisonlychick #miamibeach"

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the video.

Tracey Boakye flew out of Ghana on Sunday, July 25, 2021, after nnouncing that she was going on a holiday with her partner.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Boakye was seen seated at the Sanbra Lounge at Kotoka International Airport's Terminal 3 before boarding her flight.

In a second video, Boakye showed herself on a plane while listening to Diana Hamilton's Adom (Grace). An inscription on the video suggested that the actress boarded business class.

Hours after posting the two videos, Boakye arrived in the United States, the city of Miami to be precise.

She announced her arrival by sharing a video of her being picked up in a chauffeur-driven vehicle.

