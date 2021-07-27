Ahuofe Patri has warmed the hearts of social media users with her latest video on the Gram

The actress was seen posing in what looked like a salon after she had had her hair done

Ahuofe Patri recently posted photos and videos of herself getting married to fellow actor Kalybos

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri has dazzled in a new video which she posted for the viewing pleasure of her fans and followers.

The actress blessed her Instagram page with a video of herself dressed in an African print dress while beaming with smiles.

Ahuofe Patri appeared to have gotten a new hairstyle and was flaunting it for all to see and admire her new look

In the video, the actress was seen seated on a swivel chair as she gave a 360-degree turn to show off her latest hairstyle albeit not too different from the low perm-cut she normally flaunted.

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual infectious smile as she admired the new hairstyle.

Many colleagues, fans, and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower her with glowing words.

