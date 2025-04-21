The world stood still on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, as news broke of the passing of Pope Francis at age 88

Francis, who became pope in 2013, had experienced a string of health worries in recent years

His death was not lost on the football world, as matches in Italy and Argentina have been postponed

Lionel Messi has released a heartfelt statement following the death of Pope Francis.

The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 in his residence at the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he became the head of the Catholic Church in March 2013, following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

His passing was confirmed by His Eminence, Cardinal Farrell, who expressed sorrow and gratitude for the Pope’s spiritual guidance.

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Farrell stated via Sportbible.

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.” He added, “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

In Italy, the Pope’s death led to the postponement of all four scheduled Serie A matches on Easter Monday.

Games between Torino and Udinese, Cagliari and Fiorentina, Genoa and Lazio, and Parma and Juventus were moved to Wednesday out of respect.

Messi pays tribute to Pope Francis

Messi took to social media to honour the late Pope, posting a photo of their meeting in 2013 alongside a message:

“A different Pope, close, Argentinean... RIP Pope Francis. Thank you for making the world a better place. We will miss you.”

Pope Francis, born in Buenos Aires, was a well-known football fan and a lifelong supporter of Argentine club San Lorenzo.

The club also paid tribute on X, writing:

“He was never just one of us, but always one of us. Cuervo as a child and as a man... Cuervo as a priest and Cardinal... Cuervo as Pope too...”

Why Pope Francis chose Pele as GOAT

Pope Francis approached the football GOAT debate with a lens far richer than mere statistics.

The late pontiff's perspective was about more than brilliance, it was about being a beacon in life, not just under stadium lights.

“Among Messi, Maradona and Pele, the true gentleman is Pelé. A man with a huge heart. I spoke with him once on a plane to Buenos Aires. He had incredible humanity,” he said, as quoted by beIN Sports.

Pope Francis' football legacy

Beyond the GOAT talk, Pope Francis had always seen football as more than just a sport.

From the moment he ascended to the papacy in 2013, he championed the game as a force for peace and dialogue.

He orchestrated the Match for Peace on three occasions—2014, 2016, and again in 2022—at Rome’s iconic Stadio Olimpico.

In many ways, his football views mirrored his papal mission. Unfortunately, Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, the Vatican announced, per Sky News.

Pope Francis' beloved club pays touching tribute

YEN.com.gh also noted that among the many tributes following the passing of Pope Francis, the one that struck a particularly emotional chord came from Argentine club San Lorenzo.

The Buenos Aires-based club was the team the late pontiff cherished dearly.

