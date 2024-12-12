A young Ghanaian man has etched his name in the record books of the University of Cape Coast

The young man emerged as the valedictorian of the university's Education Studies (Institute of Education, 3-Semester Sandwich)

He was part of hundreds of final-year students who were honoured with various undergraduate qualifications from the UCC

Ebenezer Nii Addo Tetteh, a brilliant young Ghanaian man has achieved a remarkable milestone in his academic journey.

This comes after the young man was crowned the valedictorian at the 57th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

Ebenezer Nii Addo Tetteh, a brilliant Ghanaian man graduates top of his class at the UCC graduation ceremony. Photo credit: @VoiceOfUCC/X.

Ebenezer Nii Addo Tetteh graduated from UCC's College of Education Studies with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.865 out of 4.0.

Following the successful;y bagging his first degree, the fresh university graduate would set his sights on better opportunities within Ghana and overseas.

Throughout this week, final-year students from the Central Region-based university were honoured for other academic work in the school.

The 57th graduation ceremony of UCC was well attended by friends, families and loved ones of the graduates

Netizens congratulate Ebenezer Nii Addo Tetteh

After Ebenezer Nii Addo Tetteh's academic success was posted on social media, a section of Ghanaians on X (formerly Twitter) thronged the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@nana_Agyemangll said:

"Sandwich de3 aporr nkoa oo."

@Derrick065 also said:

"Cohass no come yet oo."

@Chrisflint04 commented:

"Boss do fast then post Cohas own."

Ghanaian lady named valedictorian at UCC

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian lady, Hilda Abena Wilson, was named the valedictorian of the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology.

Hilda graduated from the UCC with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.9, earning a first-class degree in Information Technology.

The brilliant young lady hails from Akyem Wenchi in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region.

While giving her valedictorian speech at the graduation ceremony, the young lady expressed gratitude to God and her parents for the journey thus far.

