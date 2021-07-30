Gambit, the person who posted 9-year-old Oswald's Our Day requests on Twitter before it went viral has spoken

According to the gentleman with the handle @SmylyThe3rd, he wants absolutely no gift in return for what he did

He indicated that the only reward he would love to get is for Ghanaians to follow his sports podcast account, @ATWPodcastGCR

Hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians have been in awe following a massive downpour of blessings on a nine-year-old boy named Oswald who wrote a letter requesting Our Day items from his mother.

A gentleman named Gambit on Twitter with the handle @SmylyThe3rd was the person who decided to post the piece on social media before it went viral.

See the original viral tweet below:

However, in a tweet, Gambit has clearly indicated that he absolutely wants nothing in exchange for his kind gesture that has fetched Osward, his family and his school a lot of blessings.

According to the kindhearted young man, all he wants from anyone who might want to appreciate him for the effort made should only subscribe and follow his sports podcast account named After The Whistle with the handle, @ATWPodcastGCR

See his tweet below:

Reactions to Gambit's tweet

Below were some heartwarming words Ghanaians had to say about the kindhearted man's remarks

MensahRudolph said:

Good intention, right motive. The universe will reward you bountifully.

@DaaviKafui indicated:

U deserve more than that too..if u ddnt share that letter it wldnt have happened,God used u to bless that boy

@MPKwarteng_ mentioned:

You've done well man. Acknowledgement sef will be cool. Atleast, to show what you did was worth it

It was earlier reported that the young boy's interesting piece of writing got over 50 companies coming up to promise huge packages for the young boy and his teachers, school mates and parents.

YEN.com.gh, after that, put together some amazing details about the little genius whose name is now on the lips and fingertips of many Ghanaians.

