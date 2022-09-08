A 25-year-old lady in the Western North Region who was preparing to get married was left bewildered

She put on a promise ring from her fiance, only for the piece of jewellery to start eating into her finger

Even with the intervention of her pastor, Evelyn's hands were not freed until she visited the hospital

Evelyn Detordzi, a 25-year-old Ghanaian lady found herself in a difficult and painful situation after deciding to put on her fiance's supposed 'promise ring'.

The incident, as reported by adomonline.com, occurred while Evelyn and her lover were preparing to get married and had even gone to see their pastor.

However, according to the 25-year-old who resides in the Sehwi Benumsuo in the Bodi District of the Western North Region, the pastor warned her not to wear the ring until all the necessary prayers and traditions were performed.

Yet, out of excitement, Evelyn decided to put on the ring and immediately felt that it was a little tight but did not take it too seriously until night fell and it simply kept getting worse.

“I don’t think he had any evil intention or invoked anything before giving me the ring because we were going to get married soon,” she said.

All efforts to remove the ring with soap proved futile despite help from a pastor who prayed and applied a cream on the finger. She stated they succeeded in removing the ring at the hospital.

Listen to Evelyn recount how it all happened in a soundcloud audio.

Boy at Kasoa's Finger 'Eaten' Up by 'Sakawa' Ring

In a previous report, a gentleman who appears to be in his late teens got himself in some trouble after he put on a ring that belonged to one of his friends.

In a video report by Adom TV sighted by YEN.com.gh, it is indicated that the gentleman was at a gaming centre around Iron City in Kasoa when one of his playmates removed the ring, put it on the table and forgot about it.

The unsuspecting boy picked up the ritually-fortified ring, wore it on his finger, and went home to take his bath and sleep, only to feel that the ring was tightening up around his finger.

