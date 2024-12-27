Okyeame Kwame, in a video, invited Oheneba Jude to try vegan food with him and displayed vegan dishes he had prepared

The musician discussed the health benefits of his dishes: lettuce with veggies, mushroom sauce and tofu, and potatoes with avocado

He beseeched the content creator, who loves mostly meat-based dishes, to try the dishes with him, highlighting how delicious they were

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has invited content creator Oheneba Jude to try a vegan meal he prepared.

In a video shared on his TikTok page, the veteran musician displayed the meal while explaining the health benefits of its ingredients. The dish included potatoes with avocado, Romaine lettuce with vegetables, mushroom sauce, and tofu.

Okyeame Kwame highlighted how each component promoted good health and encouraged Oheneba Jude, who has a preference for meat-based meals, to join him in trying vegan food.

His invitation sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens doubting Oheneba Jude's ability to enjoy the plant-based meal. Some found the invite and the idea of Jude eating a plant-based meal humorous, while others took a keen interest in the meal the rapper had displayed.

Okyeame Kwame has been an advocate for plant-based diets in recent years after transitioning from eating meat. He has frequently expressed his belief that animals should not be inhumanely killed for food and has emphasised the health benefits of a vegan lifestyle.

Okyeame Kwame sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Catherine Sam said:

"Vegan food is the best I'm also Ghanaian vegan in 🇩🇪 meet you in Ghana next year."

frimpz_infinity reacted:

"So Uncle Kwame, are you sure one can enjoy fufu and light soup without meat?"

Greater Than 7/11 wrote:

"Seeing people argue whether mushroom is plant or fungi is crazy!! Fungi and plants are not the same....mushroom is fungi."

Maame Fosuah said:

"See me smiling like mumu when he was doing mmmumumu."

T.Flash200 reacted:

"I want to be a vegan but I don't know the foods to take can I teach me."

nanaakua7317 commented:

"Oh yes,very expensive I tried eating this way doing groceries at natural store but they're very expensive."

Amass kingpin said:

"Aren't you the same person who said wonya nam pa 3yea grill."

Harmony commented:

"So her Excellency Nana Ama Mcbrown has succeeded in influencing Okyeame Kwame to join the challenge Abi?"

Oheneba Jude celebrates birthday

Oheneba Jude became a household name in the content creation space and, on his birthday, decided to give back to those in need.

YEN.com.gh reported that instead of the typical birthday party, the social media star decided celebrated with kids at an orphanage.

Ohenaba Jude shared a customised birthday cake shaped like rice and chicken with the children, leaving them with broad smiles.

