The New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has disclosed that members of his campaign team opposed his early concession in the 2024 election.

According to Citi News, speaking to a gathering of party supporters at his residence on December 26, Bawumia said the early concession was driven by a commitment to preserving the peace and stability of Ghana.

“So, even though the Electoral Commission had not yet pronounced, in fact, some of my people in my team were saying, you can’t go out to concede, we don’t know if all this data is right, let’s wait. But I said, look, we know this data is right from our own system.

“You know, so if you wait, you build up more tension, and violence could come because people would think we are trying to rig the election because that is the message that was coming, that we were trying to rig the election."

John Mahama won the election with 6,328,397 votes, with nine of Ghana's 176 constituencies outstanding. Bawumia received 4,657,304 votes.

With the election win, Mahama became the first former president in Ghana to reclaim the presidency after being voted out.

Mahama's win ended the NPP’s dual attempt to make history by winning a third successive term in power and allowing Bawumia to become Ghana’s first Muslim president.

Mahama's vow to rescue Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama urged Ghanaians to prepare for a difficult recovery.

During his victory speech, the President-elect stressed that restoring the economy was daunting and required a collective effort of Ghanaians.

Mahama contends that Ghana is currently in an abyss created by Akufo-Addo's governance.

