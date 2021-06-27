The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been held with gospel artiste Diana Antwi Hamilton emerging as the winner of the Ultimate award.

Diana Hamilton won the Artiste of the Year award ahead of KiDi, Adina, Sarkodie, Kumai Eugene, Sarkodie.

Apart from taking home the ultimate award, Hamilton was the biggest winner on the night, sweeping five awards in total.

Source: Instagram

Below is a full list of winners on the night..

Best Gospel Song Of The Year

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle

Flavour everywhere – Celestine ft Blessing Wanjiru

Adom – Diana Hamilton – WINNER

Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty

Yesu mo – Joe Mettle

Jesus – MOG music

Jejeli – Kobby Psalm ft Okey Sokay

Who say God no dey – Kofi Kakari

Best HighLife Song Of The Year

Posti me – Akwaboah

Play boy – Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah

Enjoyment – Kidi – WINNER

Behind the scenes – Kofi Kinaata

Open gate – Kuami Eugene

Asa bone – Lord Paper ft Bosom P Young

Later – Mr Drew ft kelvyn boy

Party – Sista Afia ft Fameye

Best HipLife Song Of The Year

Thank God – Dope Nation ft Kofi Kinaata

Enough is Enough – Eno Barony ft Wendy Shay

Long life – Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur

No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene – WINNER

Dwe Remix – Krymi X Mr Drew ft All Stars

Pilolo – Strongman ft Kelvyn boy

Happy day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene

Ghetto boy – Tulenkey ft Kelvyn boy & Medikal

Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year

Ataa dwoa – Bosom P young

Otan Hunu – Deed people ft Rich Kent

Akobam – Joey B ft Kofi Mole & Medikal

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Y Pee

Money – Kweku Flick

Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur

Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’ Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad – WINNER

Force Dem to play nonsense – Eno Barony ft Sister Derby & Strongman

Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Medikal – WINNER

Sarkodie

Eno Barony

Strongman

Bosom P-Yung

DopeNation

Joey B

Amerado

Best Reggae Dancehall Song Of The Year

Why – Adina – WINNER

Sheriff – Mzvee

Forever – Samini

Lonely – Jah Lead

Killy Killy Remix – Larusso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur

Make up – Kapun ft Stonebwoy

Gye diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOG music

Mi dey up Remix – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy

Best Collaboration of the Year

Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene – WINNER

Best EP Of The Year

KiDi -Blue EP – WINNER

Best International Collaboration Of The Year

Kwesi Arthur – Baajo ft Joeboy – WINNER

Best AfroBeats/ AfroPop Song Of The Year

Take care of you – Adina ft Stonebwoy

Inna song – Darkovibes ft King Promise

Forever – Gyakie

Maria – Camidoh

Emergency – Wendy Shay ft Bosom P young

Sisa – King Promise

Turn on the lights – Kwesi Arthur

MoMo – Kelvyn boy ft Muggez & Darkovibes

Say cheese – Kidi – WINNER

VGMA Unsung Act

Oseikrom Sikanii

Nanky

Kwame Yogot

Malcolm Nuna

Adelaide The Seer

Kobby Tuesday

Naana Blu

Queen Dalyn

Best Rap Performance

Amerado – Best Rapper

Eno Barony – God Is a Woman – WINNER

Joey B – Cold

Medikal – Stop it

Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag

Strongman Burner – Flawless

Best Higlife Artiste

Akwaboah

Fameye

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene – WINNER

Sista Afia

Dada Hafco

Best Gospel Artiste

Akesse Brempong

Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton

Empress Gifty – WINNER

Joe Mettle

Mog Music

Efe Grace

Eric Jeshrun

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste

Epixode – WINNER

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Kaphun

Larruso

Best Hiplife/Hip hop Artiste

Eno Barony

Joey B

Keche

Kofi Jamar

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal – WINNER

Sarkodie

Yaw Tog

Best Afrobebats/Afropop Artiste

Adina

Darkovibes

Camidoh

Kelvynboy

KiDi – WINNER

King Promise

Mr Drew

Wendy Shay

Album of the Year

Araba – Adina – WINNER

Kpanlogo – Darkovibes

Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene

The Truth – Medikal

Inveecible – MzVee

10AM – Strongman Burner

Blackstar – Kelvynboy

Lava Feels – Joey B

Best New Artiste

Amerado

Bosom P-Yung

Dead Peepol

Gyakie

Kofi Jamar

Kweku Flick

Larruso

Mr Drew – WINNER

Yaw Tog

Camidoh

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Green Award

Kofi Kinaata – WINNER

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year

Atta Adwoa – Bosom P-Yung

Adom – Diana Hamilton – WINNER

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

Enjoyment – KiDi

Sisa – King Promise

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & YPee

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

La Hustle Rmx – Medikal ft. Criss Waddle & Joey B

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Sore – Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Jay Bhad & City Boi

Say Cheese – KiDi

Inna Song – Darkovibes ft. King Promise

Artiste of the Year

Adina

Diana Hamilton – WINNER

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Medikal

Sarkodie

Source: Yen.com.gh