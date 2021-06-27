VGMA 2021: Full List Of Winners As Diana Hamilton, KiDi, Adina Win Big
The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has been held with gospel artiste Diana Antwi Hamilton emerging as the winner of the Ultimate award.
Diana Hamilton won the Artiste of the Year award ahead of KiDi, Adina, Sarkodie, Kumai Eugene, Sarkodie.
Apart from taking home the ultimate award, Hamilton was the biggest winner on the night, sweeping five awards in total.
Below is a full list of winners on the night..
Best Gospel Song Of The Year
Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft Joe Mettle
Flavour everywhere – Celestine ft Blessing Wanjiru
Adom – Diana Hamilton – WINNER
Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty
Yesu mo – Joe Mettle
Jesus – MOG music
Jejeli – Kobby Psalm ft Okey Sokay
Who say God no dey – Kofi Kakari
Best HighLife Song Of The Year
Posti me – Akwaboah
Play boy – Dada Hafco ft Akwaboah
Enjoyment – Kidi – WINNER
Behind the scenes – Kofi Kinaata
Open gate – Kuami Eugene
Asa bone – Lord Paper ft Bosom P Young
Later – Mr Drew ft kelvyn boy
Party – Sista Afia ft Fameye
Best HipLife Song Of The Year
Thank God – Dope Nation ft Kofi Kinaata
Enough is Enough – Eno Barony ft Wendy Shay
Long life – Fameye ft Kwesi Arthur
No Dulling – Keche ft Kuami Eugene – WINNER
Dwe Remix – Krymi X Mr Drew ft All Stars
Pilolo – Strongman ft Kelvyn boy
Happy day – Sarkodie ft Kuami Eugene
Ghetto boy – Tulenkey ft Kelvyn boy & Medikal
Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year
Ataa dwoa – Bosom P young
Otan Hunu – Deed people ft Rich Kent
Akobam – Joey B ft Kofi Mole & Medikal
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft Yaw Tog & Y Pee
Money – Kweku Flick
Live from 233 – Kwesi Arthur
Sore – Yaw Tog ft O’ Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie & Jay Bhad – WINNER
Force Dem to play nonsense – Eno Barony ft Sister Derby & Strongman
Hiplife/Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Medikal – WINNER
Sarkodie
Eno Barony
Strongman
Bosom P-Yung
DopeNation
Joey B
Amerado
Best Reggae Dancehall Song Of The Year
Why – Adina – WINNER
Sheriff – Mzvee
Forever – Samini
Lonely – Jah Lead
Killy Killy Remix – Larusso ft Stonebwoy & Kwesi Arthur
Make up – Kapun ft Stonebwoy
Gye diee – Ras Kuuku ft MOG music
Mi dey up Remix – Kofi Jamar ft Stonebwoy
Best Collaboration of the Year
Sarkodie feat. Kuami Eugene – WINNER
Best EP Of The Year
KiDi -Blue EP – WINNER
Best International Collaboration Of The Year
Kwesi Arthur – Baajo ft Joeboy – WINNER
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Best AfroBeats/ AfroPop Song Of The Year
Take care of you – Adina ft Stonebwoy
Inna song – Darkovibes ft King Promise
Forever – Gyakie
Maria – Camidoh
Emergency – Wendy Shay ft Bosom P young
Sisa – King Promise
Turn on the lights – Kwesi Arthur
MoMo – Kelvyn boy ft Muggez & Darkovibes
Say cheese – Kidi – WINNER
VGMA Unsung Act
Oseikrom Sikanii
Nanky
Kwame Yogot
Malcolm Nuna
Adelaide The Seer
Kobby Tuesday
Naana Blu
Queen Dalyn
Best Rap Performance
Amerado – Best Rapper
Eno Barony – God Is a Woman – WINNER
Joey B – Cold
Medikal – Stop it
Sarkodie – Brown Paper Bag
Strongman Burner – Flawless
Best Higlife Artiste
Akwaboah
Fameye
Kofi Kinaata
Kuami Eugene – WINNER
Sista Afia
Dada Hafco
Best Gospel Artiste
Akesse Brempong
Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton
Empress Gifty – WINNER
Joe Mettle
Mog Music
Efe Grace
Eric Jeshrun
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste
Epixode – WINNER
Samini
Ras Kuuku
Kaphun
Larruso
Best Hiplife/Hip hop Artiste
Eno Barony
Joey B
Keche
Kofi Jamar
Kwesi Arthur
Medikal – WINNER
Sarkodie
Yaw Tog
Best Afrobebats/Afropop Artiste
Adina
Darkovibes
Camidoh
Kelvynboy
KiDi – WINNER
King Promise
Mr Drew
Wendy Shay
Album of the Year
Araba – Adina – WINNER
Kpanlogo – Darkovibes
Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene
The Truth – Medikal
Inveecible – MzVee
10AM – Strongman Burner
Blackstar – Kelvynboy
Lava Feels – Joey B
Best New Artiste
Amerado
Bosom P-Yung
Dead Peepol
Gyakie
Kofi Jamar
Kweku Flick
Larruso
Mr Drew – WINNER
Yaw Tog
Camidoh
Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Green Award
Kofi Kinaata – WINNER
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year
Atta Adwoa – Bosom P-Yung
Adom – Diana Hamilton – WINNER
No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
Enjoyment – KiDi
Sisa – King Promise
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog & YPee
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
La Hustle Rmx – Medikal ft. Criss Waddle & Joey B
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
Sore – Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, Reggie, Jay Bhad & City Boi
Say Cheese – KiDi
Inna Song – Darkovibes ft. King Promise
Artiste of the Year
Adina
Diana Hamilton – WINNER
KiDi
Kuami Eugene
Medikal
Sarkodie
Source: Yen.com.gh