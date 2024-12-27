The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) loss in the 2024 elections has led to some disgruntled party supporters invoking curses on Ghanaians

They claim Ghanaians have been ungrateful and thus must be punished by the gods for the misdeeds

However, a spiritual thinker and scientist, Dr Ing. Eric Buah, in an exclusive with YEN.com.gh described their actions as immature and undemocratic

Following the massive defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the polls on December 7, 2024, some frustrated party members have expressed their anger at the populace by invoking curses.

Videos abound of angry supporters invoking curses on persons who rejected the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and his vice president and the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Spiritual thinker, Dr Ing. Eric Buah, has urged Ghanaians to use their spiritual energies to ensure the progress of Ghana.

The supporters believe Ghanaians have acted ungratefully and thus must be punished by the gods.

However, in an exclusive interview with an artificial intelligence scientist and spiritual thinker, Dr Ing. Eric Buah told YEN.com.gh that such acts are immature and demonstrate a widespread misunderstanding of the role of the gods in Ghanaian society.

He explained that the gods are spiritual entities concerned with justice, balance, and the well-being of the land and its people rather than emotionally charged political grievances.

He noted that such curses lack the spiritual depth required to elicit any response from the gods.

“The gods are above petty politics,” he said.

Dr Ing. Eric Buah explained that the recent “immature actions” are a wider symptom of the misuse of spirituality for personal or political vengeance against unity and progress.

He also stressed that such acts are hypocritical of Ghanaians who destroy waterbodies and sacred lands with galamsey and other activities and, at the same time, expect the injured gods and goddesses to do their bidding.

“If the gods are angered, it is likely by these acts of environmental disrespect and moral hypocrisy—not electoral choices,” he said.

Concerning the resort to curses and spiritual invocations, Dr Ing. Eric Buah said asking the gods to punish those who do not align with one's political beliefs is fundamentally undemocratic.

“Democracy is about choices shaped by diverse needs and priorities, not enforcing gratitude through fear. By your logic, supporters of leaders like Mahama or even Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah, could justify cursing those who voted against them despite benefiting from their leadership. Clearly, this is not how democracy functions,” he said.

He, instead, urged Ghanaians to channel their spiritual energies into fostering unity and national progress.

“Imagine if this supporter had poured libation to seek blessings for the incoming administration. Such an act would honour Ghana’s spiritual heritage and promote goodwill, aligning with the Abosom’s role as guardians of justice and harmony,” he said.

