The Kwahumanhene has purportedly been destooled by the Kwahu Traditional Council on Saturday, October 19, 2024

This follows a petition filed by the youth of Kwahu, accusing the paramount chief of some financial malfeasance at the ADB, where he served as the board chairman

A spokesperson for the traditional council said the decision to destool the Kwahumanhene was taken after a thorough investigation into the allegations

The Kwahu Traditional Council has reportedly destooled the paramount chief, Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II.

According to information circulation online, the paramount chief was dethroned over his alleged involvement in some financial scandal at the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), where he was serving as a board chairman.

The Kwahu Traditional Council destools the paramount chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II over his alleged financial scandal at ADB. Photo credit: Photo credit: UGC.

It would be recalled that some youth in the Kwahu Traditional area protested and demanded the removal of Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II over the purported financial misconduct.

The Kwahu Traditional Council having considered a petition submitted by the youth and after conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations decided to destool the paramount chief.

In a video sighted on X, the Kontihene of the Kwahu Traditional Council explained the circumstances that led to the removal of the paramount chief.

"We are doing this to restore peace in the Kwahu because maintaining the Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II, will not auger well for the peace co-existence of Kwahu. The elders have decided that the chief must step down," he added.

The Kontihene, accompanied by some traditional leaders, performed a short ritual, where they poured libation under a huge tree, to initiate the destoolment process.

Reactions to the destoolment of the chief

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video capturing the destoolment of Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II as the Kwahumanhene.

@akinjide_said:

"Hmmm the monarchy is on a serious offensive this week."

.@chairman_kissi also said:

"We don’t entertain nonsense over here !!."

@GabbroII wrote:

"Argh! Afia Pokuaa’s Chief?? Oh okay."

Kwahu youth demand action against paramount chief

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the youth of Kwahu demanded action against the paramount chief over his alleged financial misconduct.

This allegation forced the Kwahumanhene to resign from his position as the board chair of the ADB.

The youth claimed the chief's actions had dented the image of the Kwahu traditional area and demanded his destoolment.

