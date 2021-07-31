@Cindyy_Fabzs on Twitter is making social media users go gaga after vehemently classifying a group of people as purposeless in life

According to the lady, anyone above 26 falls in the category if they don't have up to GHc 7k in their account

Lots of Twitter users have vehemently disagreed with the lady as they went into the comment section to share their opinions

A young lady who calls herself Call Me Freaky Nurse Cindy on Twitter with the handle @Cindyy_Fabzs, has caused a stir after making a strong assertion.

In a post on her handle, Cindy indicated that anyone who is above 26 years old and cannot bost of more than GHc 7,000 (500,000 Naira) in their bank account has no purpose in life.

A quick glance through Cindy's pictures shows that the lady who appears to be in her late 20s or early 30s is doing quite well for herself financially.

See the post below:

What Twitter users are saying

A lot of tweeps vehemently disagreed with Cindy's opinion.

Below were some comments

@wizdomtobey mentioned:

7 boyfriends, 4 Sugar Daddies, 12 besties. Definitely, you'd be doing well na. They're people out there even at the age of 40 working their hearts out just to eat. Na people like you dy make people dy depressed. Use your head dy tweet abeg

@Oloyemeka indicated:

My dear, this is the reason why someone is in jail, or dead or on their way to one of those. Wtf is purpose and what does it have to do with having a 500k standby cash? Have you never heard of life, or loss, or late-blooming? Don't do this to people. I hope you're happy.

@idasumoh stated:

I know how difficult it is for me to leave your parents' house all because I want to find a greener pasture..Even if I don't have half of that amount I'm so grateful to God for I am right now.. Where I am is someone's player

Credit: @Cindyy_Fabzs

Source: Twitter

Another lady says men who are above 20 without cars are failures

Previously, a beautiful young lady identified on Twitter as Arny went viral after saying that every man must be able to own a car by the age of 20 or else can be considered as failures in life.

This comes as a great surprise considering the fact that there are people in their thirties who are unable to own a laptop because it is simply too expensive.

It is not clear on what basis Arny came up with the strong conviction but it is thinkable that she has had it pretty easy in life, which is why she feels anyone not doing so is a failure.

