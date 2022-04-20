A lady identified as @Chinaza_m_ said she dated a man for two years without knowing that he has been married

The lady revealed that the man has two kids in his six-year-old marriage to someone else, adding that she is broken

Many who reacted to her post sympathised with her, while some asked how she missed the red flags in their relationship

A lady with the Twitter handle @Chinaza_m_ stirred reactions with a post she made on Saturday, April 16.

She found out that the man she dated for two years had been married for six years. His wife also already gave him two kids.

The lady found out she has been dating a married man. Photo source: @Chinaza_m

Unless I don't serve a living God

The lady revealed she is so heartbroken that she cannot find the tears to express her grief. She recalled how she prayed for many nights concerning his progress.

A part of her tweet showed that she has handed everything over to God:

"For all nights I prayed for him and gave my whole heart, it is well, unless I don't serve a living God."

See her post below:

Nigerians share mixed feelings

At the time of writing this report, the tweet has gathered over 37,000 likes with thousands of comments.

Below are some of the reactions:

@MOB_official4 said:

"Did you ask about his marital status before starting the relationship."

@beeola_ said:

"Men will meet you say 'you look better in person' and proceed to deceive you. Eleribu lokurin and some of you can never die well and you will meet your match by God's grace."

@ArinzeDuru said:

"Does this Living God endorse fornication?"

@G_Samito said:

"Please if you’re reading this, you people should stop breaking people’s hearts. There’s always an early stage to quit if you’re not down for it. When things like this happens, people hardly ever get over it.. messes one up for so long.. please.. chai."

@i_iyanz said:

"2 years and you never suspected anything??? Or you ignored the signs…whichever way, thank God you’re out of it. It is well…."

