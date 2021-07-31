I have a child; Serwaa Amihere makes shocking revelation in new video

Serwaa Amihere has opened up about her private life

During a chat online, she stated that she is a mother

Amihere didn't add any other details about her child in the video

Ghanaian Television Host, Serwaa Amihere has disclosed that she has a child.

She made the revelation during an Instagram question and answer session with her followers. It is currently unknown what the gender of the child is.

The news might come as a shock to many considering how notoriously private Amihere is. She hardly responds to the many rumours about her in the news.

"Yes, I have a child," said Amihere.

