MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George's younger brother Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, tied the knot on April 12, 2025, in a beautiful ceremony

Videos from the star-studded wedding reception have taken over social media, with many others congratulating the newlyweds

Many people spoke about the beautiful wedding reception videos, while others spoke about the newly wedded groom

Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations of Ghana, Honourable Sam George's younger brother Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George tied the knot on April 12, 2025, in a beautiful ceremony.

A wave of congratulations poured in for Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George, who officially tied the knot with his longtime fiancée, Ruth Ewoenam, in a beautiful white wedding ceremony held earlier on April 12, 2025.

The celebration was filled with love, joy, and elegance as family, friends, and well-wishers gathered to witness the couple seal their union.

Adding a special touch to the occasion, Honourable Sam George proudly stood by his junior brother’s side, taking up best man duties for the big day.

Videos from the star-studded wedding reception circulated on social media, showing the beautifully dressed couple radiating happiness and taking over the dancefloor, while Sam George looked dapper and beaming with pride as he supported his brother through the wedding.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency attended the ceremony with his industrious wife, Vera George, who dazzled in a sparkling green gown.

Sam George's brother and his wife

Reactions to Sam George's brother's wedding videos

Many people thronged the comment section to congratulate Sam George's younger brother on his wedding.

Others also congratulated the Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations of Ghana on being the best man for his younger brother's wedding.

Below are social media users' reactions to the wedding video of Emmanuel Kofi Tetteh George:

mai.kel58 said:

"Money la sweet."

_wil.liaams said:

"oh congratulations my fellow obolo brother 🥺 you have given me hope that one day I'll also get a lady who will love obolo like me 😭 and preeq as well 😭😭😭."

ayam_bluetooth said:

"Big Big Congratulations 🎉🍾🙏🏾."

@Dawson_Blaud said:

"Ei chale Ghana ein monies wey dey show for the brother ein body like that? Woooow."

@eagleyez7 said:

"Why obolo dey chop slander for this side."

@KSnetne said:

"Hope his speech had fewer burns than his Twitter clapbacks!"

@sheshoaa said:

"Gyata plays best man duties at his jnr brother osono's wedding. Things we love to see. Cute."

@5oddsHene said:

"Dzata and Osono nice combo."

@DarkoSamuel15 said:

"Hon. Sam George went from passing bills to passing rings — Bestman mode on! And his junior brother? Bro showed up looking like he ate the wedding cake before the vows. Love heavy, groom heavier!"

Sam George and his wife on the dance floor

Sam George dancing at the wedding

