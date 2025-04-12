From his humble beginnings in the lower leagues to becoming Ghana’s No. 1, Benjamin Asare’s story is one of perseverance

Aside from his unbridled passion and persistence, there's a little bit of Shatta Wale within him

The 32-year-old's love for the 'Killa Ji Mi' hitmaker remains unmatched and has earned him the nickname SM

In recent weeks, the name Benjamin Asare has surged through the Ghanaian football space, not just for his heroics between the sticks but also for a rather unusual reason—he’s affectionately called Shatta Wale.

But how did a goalkeeper become synonymous with one of Ghana’s biggest musical icons?

Why is Benjamin Asare nicknamed Shatta Wale?

The 32-year-old shot-stopper has charmed fans with his personality and performances, making him a cult figure among supporters.

The nickname ‘SM’, short for Shatta Movement—the name of the fanbase of award-winning reggae dancehall star Shatta Wale—has become his unofficial badge, and with good reason.

Asare's connection with Shatta Wale

His admiration for the 'Killa Ji Mi' hitmaker is no secret.

During his initiation into the Black Stars camp, he chose a song by the 'Dancehall King' for his entry dance, drawing loud cheers from teammates.

His connection to the musician runs deeper than mere fandom—they both hail from Korle Gonno, a proud, bustling suburb of Accra.

His consistent nod to Shatta Wale’s music, both in the dressing room and on social media, has reinforced his status as the footballing embodiment of the Shatta brand.

Benjamin Asare's rise to prominence

Off the pitch, his affinity for dancehall adds colour to his personality, but it's his on-field evolution that has truly captured the imagination of Ghanaian football lovers.

Benjamin Asare’s journey is a story of endurance through Ghana’s football pyramid.

Beginning with Sporting Mirren FC—now Accra City Stars—he stood out for his agility, shot-stopping reflexes, and command of his area.

These traits didn’t go unnoticed, and in 2020, he earned a move to Accra Great Olympics, a club known for polishing raw talent, per Sports World Ghana.

That transfer marked a turning point. He flourished at Olympics, and it wasn’t long before Accra Hearts of Oak came knocking.

The transition to one of Ghana's most storied clubs amplified his exposure and brought a new level of expectation, which he has matched with a string of stellar performances.

National team call-up

His rise culminated in a national team call-up, a milestone that capped off a remarkable few seasons.

More impressive was how he leapfrogged established names like Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott to become Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar—fixtures in which the Black Stars secured victories without conceding.

Asare's form this season

At club level, his numbers are just as compelling.

According to Pan Africa Football, in 20 league matches for the Phobians, he has kept 13 clean sheets.

His presence helped end Hearts of Oak’s recent dry spell, as they secured a narrow but crucial 1-0 win over Medeama SC, with Asare playing a key role in preserving the result.

Asare shares GH¢170k bonus with Hearts of Oak team

In a related report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Benjamin Asare showcased remarkable generosity towards Hearts of Oak.

The goalkeeper reportedly shared a significant portion of the GH¢170,000 he earned in bonuses and per diems during the international break with the Phobians.

