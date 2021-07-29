Actress Nana Ama





Popular actress and television host, Nana Ama McBrown, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador for So Klin, the household washing detergent.

The unveiling was held at the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

Nana Ama McBrown unveiled as So Klin brand Ambassador in new videos. Photo source: So Klin Ghana

After the event, she spoke to the media about her decision to represent the brand as its Ghanaian ambassador.

"First of all, I don't look at the money, I look at how far it will help me. And if it is going to help me, it will definitely help every human being so I make sure I get to know the brand before the signing," explained McBrown

"I wouldn't want to mess up all that I have worked for, and that I know what I am doing. With So Klin, it's a brand that has been there. I have used So Klin way before I came on TV and for that matter, it was a good feeling when they called. I am happy that I am representing this great brand."

Check out the videos of the event below.

When Nana Ama arrived at the event venue

Mr Oliver, Country Manager @soklin_gh speaking at the unveiling

Newly signed So-Klin Brand Ambassador @iamamamcbrown speaks at her unveiling

Nana Ama MCBrown accepting the position as So-Klin Brand Ambassador

Nana Ama McBrown speaks to the media at the unveiling ceremony

