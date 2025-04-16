Tse Addo Residents Wail As They Lose Properties Worth Millions of Cedis To Fire Outbreak
- A fire outbreak has destroyed properties belonging to residents of Tse Addo, a community in the Greater Accra region
- The devastating incident occurred on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, leaving residents wailing over their losses
- Netizens who saw videos from the incident were heartbroken and expressed their views in the comments section
Residents of Tse Addo, a community in the La Dade-Kotopon Municipality, are counting their losses after a raging fire destroyed parts of their community.
Properties worth millions of Ghana cedis, including a beautiful house, were consumed by the fierce fire.
Reports indicate that the fire hit the community on the night of Tuesday, April 15, 2025, leaving residents in the community devastated.
The cause of the fire is yet to be made public. Fire officers responded to the incident, but their efforts did not amount to much since the fire destroyed many properties.
Women were seen in a video wailing over the destruction of their properties, which took years to acquire.
Fire outbreaks are becoming rampant in Ghana
Ghana has witnessed many fierce fires since the beginning of the year (2025). It started with the devastating fire that consumed the Kantamanto market in January.
Traders left their vending points at Kantamanto on the eve of the fire incident but returned the following day to find their goods worth millions of Ghana cedis destroyed by fire.
In March 2025, another devastating fire incident occurred at Adum, where shops belonging to traders were destroyed. Fire service personnel were at the scene to quench the fire, but their efforts were in vain since the fire destroyed properties worth millions of Ghana cedis.
The latest community to suffer from this devastating incident is Tse Addo, with residents reeling over their losses.
Netizens react to Tse Addo fire
Netizens who saw videos from the fire scene were heartbroken. Many in the comments section questioned the essence of having fire service personnel when the country keeps recording huge destruction from fire outbreaks.
