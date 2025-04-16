Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has become a legendary musician in Ghana and a fashionable male influencer in Ghana

The Rollies and Cigars hitmaker has debuted a coloured hairstyle after announcing his new signature look at an event

Some social media users have commented on famous rapper Sarkodie's bold coloured hair and stylish ensemble on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Michael Owusu Addo, widely known as Sarkodie, has made a significant change to his signature hairstyle, captivating fans with his fresh look.

In April 2025, the acclaimed Ghanaian rapper and BET award winner appeared at an event sporting a short haircut that has garnered much attention.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie turns heads with his bold, coloured hair. Photo credit: @sarkodie.

Source: Instagram

Renowned for his influence on emerging artists through collaborations, rapper Sarkodie has now set a new trend in hairstyling within Ghana's music scene.

A trending video showcased the rapper looking composed as he arrived with his team, donning a designer outfit that included an elegant oversized white short-sleeved shirt paired with black trousers.

Sarkodie's choice of footwear was white sneakers, further demonstrating his extensive sneaker collection.

Sarkodie’s new hairstyle, a perfectly trimmed cut dyed in a shade of brown to complement his skin tone, was a focal point of his appearance.

In addition to his chic haircut, he accessorised with black sunglasses, a gold wristwatch, and a bracelet, contributing to his overall stylish image.

Sarkodie rocks coloured hair

Some Ghanaians have commented on rapper Sarkodie's new coloured hair. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

briandtanita stated:

"But what was the fuss about? When he met Shatta with his new look? He actually looks very good."

afariturny

"He looks good🔥."

kafui_general

"Sark is looking like Sarkodie🔥🔥🔥."

biggs4eva_ stated:

"He looks good."

amabokayewaaansong stated:

"I love the new look 😍😍."

The video of Sarkodie arriving at an event is below:

Sarkodie's stylist brags about his sneaker collection

Ghanaian musician Sarkodie's stylist, Trendy Rail, has shared insights into the rapper's fashion habits, revealing that he has a remarkable collection of over 200 outfits and rarely wears the same pair of sneakers twice.

During an interview with Channel One TV, the stylist mentioned that rapper Sarkodie has an entire room dedicated to his trainers, with a particular affinity for Nike Air Force Ones, which he often wears just once before replacing them.

The stylist also highlighted that some of Sarkodie’s outfits are custom-made, with prices ranging from £8,000 to £10,000, reflecting the lifestyle typical of top musicians.

The video of Sarkodie's stylist's latest interview is below:

Sarkodie clings onto his gold watch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, who has been rarely seen without his signature gold wristwatch, further solidifying his status as a fashion icon in Ghana.

As one of the most stylish male musicians in the country, Sarkodie shares a passion for jewellery with fellow celebrities, including Shatta Wale.

The rapper is known for a unique collection of jewellery that he incorporates into his daily wardrobe, rather than reserving it solely for red carpet appearances such as the Ghana Music Awards or the Emy Africa Awards.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh