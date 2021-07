Funny Face's ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, and her fiance Eric Adjei have completed their marriage ceremony with a white wedding.

Nana Adjoa and Adjei who began their marital journey with a traditional wedding on Wednesday climaxed it with the exchange of vows on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Videos from the wedding have popped up online showing it to be a colourful ceremony.

Funny Face's ex-wife remarries Photo source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

Source: Instagram

Se some of the videos below:

Source: Yen