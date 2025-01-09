Ben South, in an interview, recounted the experience from his feature in Sarkodie's "No Sir" visualiser

The popular skit maker shared that he felt honoured when Sarkodie called to confirm his booking for his visualiser shoot

Ben South noted that he received a massive financial package from the rapper and his team after they wrapped up production

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian comic actor and content creator Ben South has praised Sarkodie for collaborating with him on the visualiser for his recent song.

Ben South recounts how Sarkodie made him rich after featuring in his 'No Sir' Visualiser. Photo source: @sarkodie

Source: Youtube

Sarkodie released his single, No Sir and its official visualiser on YouTube in December 2024 before his annual Rapperholic music concert at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

The You Go Kill Me hitmaker featured a cameo from Ben South and socialite and video vixen Sheena Dzigbordi Gakpe in the visualiser, which generated a lot of buzz among fans and over 100k views in less than two hours.

Ben South recounts money from Sarkodie's visualiser

In an interview with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, Ben South encountered his encounter with Sarkodie and the money he amassed from their collaboration in the video.

The popular skit maker shared that he felt honoured when Sarkodie called to confirm his booking for his visualiser shoot.

Ben South said he received a massive financial package from the rapper and his team after they wrapped up the "No Sir" visualiser production.

The content creator, who recently travelled to the Netherlands for vacation, said that despite not counting the money he received for his cameo, he knew it was a hefty sum as he could not finish spending for a long time.

He said:

"Sarkodie did well. After everything, shout out to Sarkodie. The money he gave me was a lot. I did not count the money and could not finish spending it. Sarkodie really did well for me."

Ben South shared that Sarkodie and his team booked him a flight from Kumasi to shoot the visualiser with him and Sheena Gakpe in Accra.

He noted that the rapper also took care of his accommodation and checked him into a luxurious hotel, where he was treated like a celebrity.

Ben South added that Sarkodie phoned him to express his interest in featuring him in the visualiser after being impressed with his social media content.

Below is the video of Ben South speaking about his "No Sir" collaboration:

Ben South's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

LIFEMAN commented:

"Don’t come back and say something different ooo yooo."

Wina_Bless said:

"You see what money can do 😂😂😂😂? Eeeeii words paaaaa nie."

Odo Priscy commented:

"A grateful soul always wins🙏❤️🥰."

MAN UTD 1st said:

"The richest musician in Ghana by far. 3nny3 dede biaa."

Baby_Aba commented:

"Awww….From being a psychiatric nurse to becoming Big Comedian 🔥🔥❤️."

Real Juztiz said:

"See the joy awww. I need this kinda blessing."

Ghanaians bash Sarkodie for cryptic post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie raised eyebrows with a cryptic social media post amid President Mahama's inauguration.

Ghanaians interpreted the rapper's social media post as a reaction to John Mahama's official return to power.

Sarkodie received criticism over his social media post, who accused him of trying to voice concerns despite being silent during the previous government's time in power.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh