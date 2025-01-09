NDC Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and his stole the spotlight at the President's dinner

Following heavy backlash from Ghanaians after he was spotted in a video neglecting his wife at the President's inauguration, Mr Gyamfi clinched to her arm at the dinner

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has once again become the subject of discussion, this time for a touching public display of affection toward his wife, Irene Amankwaa.

Mr Gyamfi earlier received heavy backlash from Ghanaians over his perceived neglect of his beautiful wife during John Mahama’s inauguration ceremony.

At the inauguration event, many observers noted what they described as Gyamfi's lack of attention to his wife. He was spotted in a video leaving his wife behind as he made his way to the Black Star Square for the 2025 Presidential Inauguration.

Critics expressed disappointment, accusing the outspoken politician of failing to prioritise his partner in a moment that should have been celebratory for them both.

Renowned Ghanaian social commentator Afia Schwarzenegger heavily criticised Mr Gyamfi for his actions at the event, alleging that his disposition towards his wife indicates that he does not listen to her.

Sammy Gyamfi repents after backlash

In what seemed to be a direct response to the backlash, Sammy Gyamfi made a striking effort to mend perceptions at John Mahama’s presidential dinner.

Clad in an elegant suit and with his wife stunning in a glamorous gown, the couple became the cynosure of all eyes as Gyamfi held her tightly and dotingly throughout the evening.

