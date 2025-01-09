John Mahama's first son, Shafik Mahama, brought his beautiful Algerian wife, Asma, to the president's inauguration dinner on January 8, 2025

In a video captured by vlogger GH Hyper, Asma sat pretty at a table with the Mahama family, smiling broadly as she enjoyed herself at the dinner party

Shahid, Sharaf, and Farida, who were seated at the same table as Asma and Shafik, were upbeat and had fun on their daddy's big day

Shafik Mahama, the first son of President John Dramani Mahama, attended his father’s inauguration dinner on January 8, 2025, with his Algerian wife, Asma.

The event celebrated Mahama’s return to power as Ghana’s 6th President of the Fourth Republic.

Asma, who married Shafik on July 17, 2021, in Dubai, was seen at the dinner table sitting with the Mahama family. A video captured by vlogger GH Hyper showed her smiling and enjoying the event. She sat at the same table as Shafik and his siblings, Shahid, Sharaf, and Farida. The family appeared cheerful as they celebrated the occasion.

Shafik and Asma recently marked their fourth wedding anniversary. Despite keeping a low profile on social media, Asma occasionally shares updates about their life. The couple has one child, born in 2022.

The dinner followed President Mahama’s swearing-in ceremony on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra. The ceremony was conducted by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo and presided over by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

John Mahama, who previously served as Ghana’s 4th President of the Fourth Republic, won the December 2024 elections with 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total valid votes. His closest opponent, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, received 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%.

Mahama’s running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was also sworn in as Ghana’s first female Vice President.

John Mahama's kids warm hearts

Shahid bonds with Farida

Another memorable occurrence at the event was when Shahid, the second son of John Mahama, was bonding with his little sister, Farida.

YEN.com.gh reported that Shahid who hardly makes an appearance in the media, made an exception on the night as he featured in Farida's video.

The young lady shared the video on her Instagram story.

