Sarkodie issued a message on Twitter to disclosed a fan gifted him cash

The Ghanaian rapper noted that he rarely experiences that

He delivered a photo along with the message

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana's highest rapper, Sarkodie, real name Michael Owusu Addo, has shown gratitude after a fan walked to him to gift him an undisclosed amount of money.

The award-winning lyricist issued a message on Twitter to disclosed the rare experience.

According to Sarkodie, people rarely dash him money as many feel he does not need it, hence, took to his handle to express gratitude.

Now that is rare - Sarkodie shows gratitude as fan surprises him with huge wad of cash, drops photo. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Twitter

Message on Twitter

''When people feel like you don’t need anything, there are some who will still want to give you something regardless, now that’s rare. Someone (who wants to remain unknown ) just walked up to me and gave me this just felt like sharing #NoPressureAlbum,'' his post read.

The Ghanaian rapper released his seventh album titled No Pressure on July 30, 2021, according to zionfelix.net.

The 15-track album features artistes such as South Africa’s Cassper Nyovest, Tanzanian singer Harmonize, American rapper Wale, UK rapper Giggs, and renowned musicians.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale has thrown his support behind Sarkodie as he prepares to release his new album, "No Pressure."

In a tweet, he called on all Ghanaians to support the rapper when the project is finally released. Initially scheduled to be released on Friday, July 9, 2021, it was postponed to Friday, July 30, 2021.

It was a good look for the once-close friends who are not necessarily on the best of terms.

"This week is for sark nation #NoPressureAlbum FireFireFire come on let’s gooooo!'' tweeted Wale.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh