Ghanaian artiste manager, Bulldog, disclosed he once experience visually impairment

He revealed that it happened whilst he was in form two in junior high school

Bulldog disclosed in an interview on The Delay Show

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Popular artiste manager, Bulldog, born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, has revealed that he once experienced visual impairment whilst in form two in junior high school (JHS).

In an interview on The Delay Show hosted by Delay, Bulldog disclosed that he became blind for two months in JHS and only regained his sight after spiritual intervention at a church.

Bulldog responded to a question from the host about whether he's into ''cheap drugs'' after he said he would offer 300 per cent support to his 12-year-od daughter if she decides to be a prostitute.

I went blind in JHS 2 for 2 months - Bulldog reveals in emotional video Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

Supporting daughter and son's decisions

''That's her choice, I'm going to support her 300 per cent and guide her through it ... She'll be 13 years in October,'' said Bulldog.

Stunned by his response, the host quizzed if he will also support his son's decision to be a thief.

''Yes, I'll give them the best ideas ... If that's what he wants to do,'' he said.

Bulldog's response triggered the host who quizzed whether Bulldog is into ''cheap drugs''.

''No ... but I went blind when I was in JHS two and through God's intervention I regained my vision,'' said Bulldog.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported Bulldog wept in an emotional video on an edition of United Showbiz recently.

In the snippet of the full video that was shared on the Facebook handle of UTV, the artiste manager was moved to tears because of a touching musical performance by legendary artiste Mark Anim Yirenkyi who was backed by Brother Sammy.

The song spoke about how temporary every property that is sought by men in life is and the need to seek the way to heaven where there are abundant riches and blessings.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen