Noah Gesser and his older brother met their death after their car crashed head-on with a taxi in Ijsseslstein, Utrecht

Gesser was due to be promoted to Ajax's Under-17 team having impressed while turning out for the Under-16 team

The teenage sensation was described as a highly-promising prospect and had previously attracted interest from Eredivisie rivals Feyenoord

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Dutch giants Ajax have been plunged into mourning following the tragic death of promising striker Noah Gesser.

Gesser was due to be promoted to Ajax's Under-17 team having impressed while turning out for the Under-16 team. Photo: Twitter/@Football Tweet.

Source: Twitter

Gesser is understood to have lost his life after he was involved in a car crash with his older brother.

The tragic incident was confirmed by Ajax in a statement via their website, with the club describing the news as "terrible."

"Ajax has received the terrible news that Noah Gesser has passed away. The sixteen-year-old youth academy player was killed in a car accident with his brother on Friday evening," the statement said.

"Noah Gesser was born on February 27, 2005, in IJsselstein. He has played for Ajax since 2018. The young striker joined Ajax from Alphense Boys, after having previously played football at Almere City and VVIJ. This season he was set to play for Ajax U17," the club added.

Mirror UK reports the unfortunate incident happened in Ijsseslstein, Utrecht, while the pair were travelling along United Nations Road.

According to the publication, the two met their death after they collided head-on with a taxi whose driver escaped the crash unharmed.

Gesser, who is aged just 16 had been with Ajax since 2018 and was set to be promoted to the Under-17 team in the upcoming season.

The teenage sensation was described as a highly-promising prospect and had previously attracted interest from Eredivisie rivals Feyenoord.

He scored an impressive 13 goals in just six appearances for Ajax Under-16 last term to lay his marker for promotion within the youth ranks.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen