Thibaut Courtois has slammed critics of Real Madrid following the club's qualification to the quarter-finals of the Champions League

Courtois' Madrid booked their spot in the last-eight at the expense of city rivals, Atletico Madrid, albeit controversially

The win over Atleti sets Los Blancos up against Thomas Partey's Arsenal slated for April 8 and 16

Thibaut Courtois has hit back at critics following Real Madrid’s contentious qualification to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The Belgian shot-stopper, instrumental in securing their passage to the next stage, addressed the heated debate surrounding their triumph.

Julian Alvarez's incident that sparked controversy

Madrid’s victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 was overshadowed by a dramatic penalty shootout, where Julian Alvarez’s disallowed spot-kick became the focal point of post-match discussions.

The Argentine forward, who had caused problems for Madrid throughout the contest, initially seemed to have converted his attempt.

However, following a VAR intervention, the goal was ruled out after replays indicated a double touch—a violation that rendered the effort invalid.

According to Goal.com, Alvarez’s plant foot had made accidental contact with the ball before he struck it with his right foot, an infringement that led to the reversal of his goal.

Initially, replays failed to provide conclusive evidence, fueling Atletico’s frustration.

However, alternative camera angles—particularly from behind the goal—offered a clearer perspective, confirming the double touch.

Courtois’ influence on Alvarez's disallowed penalty

The experienced Madrid goalkeeper revealed he had immediately sensed an irregularity and alerted the match officials.

"I sense that (Alvarez) touched the ball twice and I told the referee. It's not easy to see and it's bad luck for them," Courtois stated.

The decision ultimately played a decisive role in the shootout, with Madrid prevailing 4-2 on penalties. Marcos Llorente and Lucas Vazquez were among those who missed from the spot.

Courtois slams critics

Despite the controversy, he also took a swipe at those suggesting Madrid benefitted unfairly from officiating decisions.

"We all know UEFA sees it clearly. I’m so tired of this victimhood with referees, of always crying about things like this," he remarked, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter).

Madrid’s quest for European glory continues

With this hard-fought win, Los Blancos kept their dream of a record-extending 16th Champions League alive while reinforcing their dominance over their city rivals in continental competitions.

Despite the backlash, Madrid’s resilience once again proved pivotal, as they marched forward in their relentless pursuit of European supremacy.

They will face Arsenal in the next round of games. The first leg has been slated for April 8 at the Emirates with Madrid hosting the Gunners on April 16 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

