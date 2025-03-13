UK-Based Lady Declares Ghanaian Men the “Best Looking in the World”

A UK-based lady has sparked a heated debate on social media after rating Ghanaian men as the best-looking in the world

According to her, Ghanaian men possess striking features, confidence, and style that set them apart from men of other nationalities

She advised her potential suitor from Ghana to simply say "hi" if they wanted to approach her, highlighting the charm and politeness of Ghanaian men

A young lady based in the United Kingdom (UK) has sparked a heated debate on social media after she rated Ghanaian men highly among their peers in the world.

According to the young lady, whose name has not been disclosed, Ghanaian men have the best looks and appearance in the entire globe.

A UK-based lady declares Ghanaian men as the “best looking in the world. Photo credit: @sammmyyy_b/TikTok.

She further suggested that all the Ghanaian men she had met have striking features, confidence, and style that make them stand out from men of other nationalities.

"Ghanaian men are the best looking men in the world, that's it. They look after you, they are strong, they are big, they are just kings," she said.

The UK-based lady made these remarks after she was asked by a content creator to mention the country with the best looking men.

Ghanaian men are widely known for their politeness, calm demeanor, and style. Photo credit: UGC.

When asked how a Ghanaian man interested in her could approach her, she said, without hesitation, that her potential suitors should just say "hi."

Ghanaian men have long been known for their politeness, quiet demeanor, charisma, and sense of style, and it appears that these qualities have not gone unnoticed by the international community.

The above listed qualities make them the most sought after men among the African diaspora community abroad.

Below is the video of the young UK-based lady sharing his views about Ghanaian men.

UK-lady's assertions spark reactions

The young lady's assertions have sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many netizens sharing their views.

While many praise her, others suggested her assertions were not entirely accurate.

Below are some of the comments in reaction to the video.

@Honey said:

"Also very sweet and polite men, I definitely agree with u."

@ogbeydadabachristian also said:

"This gal paaa, u go Kumasi or YEJI before. Only Accra pe you come oooo u see King Paluta dress before?"

@yotade_gh said:

"If the women are good looking, the men definitely will too cus they come out of the women. It's simple math."

@kaneamedia commented:

"Another win over the generator Republic. Because of the loud noise from the generators, they don’t hear and are very loud and aggressive .. Another win for Ghana."

African-American woman drools over Ghanaian men

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an African-American woman went viral on social media after sharing her experience with Ghanaian men.

According to the lady, men from Ghana are more confident and direct with their approach to women.

The young woman made the observation after travelling to Ghana for the first time to experience Detty December.

Many Ghanaians who saw her viral video took to the comment section to hail her for the kind words.

