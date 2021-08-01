Tokyo 2020: Samuel Takyi sets up semi-final clash with American boxer Duke Ragan

Samuel Takyi will face American Duke Regan in the semi-final of the feather weight division in Tokyo

The 20-year-old defeated David Ceiber of Columbia in the quarter-finals

He is guaranteed at least a Bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games

Ghanaian feather weight boxer Samuel Takyi will face American fighter Duke Ragan in the semi-final after defeating Columbian David Ceiber Avila in the last eight.

The victory, which guarantees him at least a Bronze medal, means the American stands between him and a gold or silver medal.

The battle was confirmed after Duke Ragan defeated Irish boxer Kurt Walker in the other quarter final bout in Tokyo.

Samuel Takyi becomes the fourth Ghanaian to win a medal at the Olympic Games following his latest feat, with the previous three winning two Bronze medals and a silver.

The 20-year-old fighter could go a step further by winning Gold when he defeats Duke Ragan.

Takyi joins Prince Amartey, Eddie Blay and Clement Quarter as Ghanaian boxers to win medals at the Games.

He started his journey in Tokyo after drawing bye in his first fight, he then produced a masterclass to defeat Ecuadorian boxer Carlos Caicedo before outclassing David Ceiber.

Meanwhile, Duke Regan beat Frenchman Samuel Kristohurry in the round of 32, before defeating Serik Termizhanov of Kazakhstan and then out-boxing Ireland's Kurt Walker.

Samuel Takyi and Duke Regan will square up in the ring on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

