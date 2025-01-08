Farida Mahama, in a video from her father, John Mahama's inauguration, showed her friendly side as she bonded with a random fan

In the video, the fan who was recording the beautiful lady waved at her, and she smiled brightly, waving back excitedly

The video was shared on social media, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians expressed their admiration for the president's daughter

Farida Mahama, daughter of Ghana’s newly sworn-in President, John Dramani Mahama, captured hearts in a video that emerged from her father’s inauguration ceremony, which took place on January 7, 2025.

The footage showed Farida sharing a friendly moment with a fan who spotted her at the event.

In the video, the fan who was recording Farida at the ceremony grounds waved at her and she responded with a bright smile and an excited wave. The video, shared on social media, sparked admiration for Farida’s approachable and warm nature.

Many Ghanaians took to the comments section of the video to express their affection for the young lady, highlighting her friendliness as a positive trait.

John Mahama's inauguration

The inauguration ceremony, held at the Black Star Square, marked John Dramani Mahama’s return as President of the Republic of Ghana. Mahama, who previously served as the 4th President of the Fourth Republic, now becomes the 6th President of the same era.

The event was presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, while Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo administered the oath of office. The swearing-in also included Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Mahama’s running mate, who assumed her role as Vice President.

The grand occasion brought together political leaders, dignitaries, and citizens to witness the beginning of another chapter in Ghana’s political history.

Farida Mahama warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dee-one said:

"This is the real beautiful Farida.♥️those who impersonate her should stop."

evelynhaizel20 commented:

"I love the way you children and your mum are closer to your daddy. God richly bless you all."

Kw🅰️ku 🅿️rotein said:

"Nana Addo is now a free agent, any country who wants to sign him can go ahead."

belindaeze4 commented:

"Farida will like playing papa she is very jovial."

abdul jabaru Issah said:

"Why is the guy holding her waist so tight? by the way congratulations great moments and memories."

mebby03 reacted:

"We never saw Akkufo Addo’s children smiling . Always munaaaaa like their stepmother."

444 said:

"Ah Charley we dey watch ɔbaa kɔnofuɔ what your head dey do for there."

Kumchacha excited over John Mahama's inauguration

Kumchacha has expressed his excitement over John Mahama's inauguration and chastised Nana Addo for his bad governance.

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumchacha referred to John Mahama as the worst president in the history of Ghana and listed certain things he did that accounted for his bad performance.

His comments sparked a flurry of reactions from many Ghanaians, with many people agreeing with him.

