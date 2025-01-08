A video of a Ghanaian lady calling out Nigerian actress Regina Daniels over her outfit to President John Mahama's inauguration has surfaced online

A Ghanaian woman has criticised Nigerian actress Regina Daniels for her outfit at President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration.

In a video, the young lady, @christy586 on TikTok, expressed concern over the type of cloth Regina wore to the event.

According to her, the African-print cloth the renowned actress wore to Mr Mahama's inauguration symbolises bad luck and shouldn't have been worn for such an event.

"We Ghanaians don't joke with our inauguration," she stressed in her video which has since gone viral.

Regina Daniel's outfit

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels was among the dignitaries who graced John Dramani Mahama's inauguration. She was in the company of her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Regina wore a lovely, straight red African print dress for the event. The name of the cloth the dress was made from in the local parlance (Twi) is 'Afi bi yɛ san', which means 'Some years come with tragedies.'

Christy expressed discontent over using such a cloth for a gracious event like the swearing-in of Ghana's president.

Netizens divided over Regina Daniel's costume

Netizens who saw the video of the young woman criticising Regina Daniel's outfit for John Mahama's inauguration expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some supported the young lady's comment, others criticised her.

@Etornam wrote:

"Welcome to Ghana Regina Daniels.. the rest of your message is in twi. How is she going to understand?"

@Konja Regina wrote:

"Everything you people will talk about it eiiii."

@Ama Owusuwaah wrote:

"What if it means Good Luck in Nigeria."

@kiki wrote:

"Mo kasa papa haah."

@DeGreat2526 wrote:

"Madam is Ashanti's who understands what you're saying, Ghana is not Ashante."

@Alliac kofi wrote:

"Eiiiii, madame, don't judge a book about it cover,may be the cloth she is wearing has a different meaning in thire language,you are a ghanaian wai."

@Ayinogmah_LOVE wrote:

"Sister wo trend nu anfa ti delete video nu waa."

@user9451725844570 wrote:

"Ya hair too is not allowed in Ghana."

@Kikky wrote:

"Why is it that you people faction those things to them they don’t know this things okay."

@Her excellency wrote:

"U people talk too much aaba, she’s not a Ghanaian so can’t y’all overlooked it and let her be?"

Akufo-Addo's photos removed from Jubilee House

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the photos of former President Akufo-Addo had been removed from the Jubilee House.

In the video, a man believed to be a staff member of Jubilee House is seen taking down the photo from the office's wall.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Some were delighted, while others were saddened.

