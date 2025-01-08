Kumchacha, in an interview after the inauguration of President John Mahama, called outgoing president Nana Addo the worst president in Ghana's history

The popular preacher was excited at Mahama becoming president once again and cited certain things Nana Addo did that made him a bad leader

Kumchacha referenced the National Cathedral scandal, Nana Addo commanding chiefs to stand on their feet in his presence, among others

Popular Ghanaian preacher Kumchacha has sparked debate following remarks he made after John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration as President of the Republic of Ghana.

Speaking shortly after the grand ceremony at the Black Star Square, Kumchacha described outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the worst leader in Ghana's history.

Expressing excitement over Mahama's return to power, the preacher pointed to several incidents that, in his view, marked Nana Addo's tenure as problematic.

Kumchacha cited the controversial National Cathedral project, which faced widespread criticism over funding transparency and prioritization. He also referenced Nana Addo's directive for traditional chiefs to rise in his presence, an act many saw as a breach of cultural norms and respect.

The inauguration ceremony was a momentous occasion, with dignitaries, citizens, and international representatives gathering to witness Mahama being sworn in by Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo. Presided over by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, the event marked Mahama's return to the presidency after serving as Ghana’s leader from 2012 to 2017.

Mahama’s victory in the December elections was historic. He secured 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the total votes cast, defeating the New Patriotic Party’s candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia, who garnered 4,657,304 votes, or 41.61%. The results, announced by the Electoral Commission, were from 267 of Ghana’s constituencies.

This win makes John Mahama the first former president in Ghana’s history to return to power, a milestone that has generated both local and international attention.

Kumchacha sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BeNice said:

"All those wishing THE President bad, God will shame you all. The voice of the people.....Is the voice of God. His Excellency All the Best. "

Testimony reacted:

"Ah but kumchacha paa😂 ; Addo had a problem with JJ but danced with his wife at a party after his demise.The only thing Addo did for Ghanaians."

Martin Allubi Freema commented:

"Ghanaians shouldn't bash Nana Addo alone, Ken Ofori Atta should be part....these two have ruined Ghana down the drain."

Miz. Thelma said:

"This is beautiful but I don't understand why wontumi tv is showing kumawood movie. I can't think far."

John Mahama praises Nana Addo

While Kumchacha had negative things to say about Nana Addo, John Mahama praised him.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, John Mahama referred to Nana Addo as a worthy opponent and reminisced on the countless political battles they had in their careers.

The president wished Nana Addo well in his future endeavours as he retired from standing for president.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

