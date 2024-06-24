Ghana's 4x100m relay team has won its heat three race, beating Team Nigeria, which placed second

Ghana's heat three-winning quartet was without its top runners, Joe Paul Amoah and Benjamin Azamati

A video of the race has popped up online, boosting the confidence of Ghanaians ahead of the final on June 24

Ghana's Men's 4x100m relay team has booked its ticket to the final at the ongoing Confederation of African Athletics in Cameroon.

The team beat Nigeria to claim the first position in the Heat 3 race ahead of the final on June 24.

A video of the team's performance has popped up online, inspiring confidence for the final victory.

Ghana runs without its ace stars

Ghana's recent win in Cameroon adds to the streak of victories secured by their fierce West African rivals, Nigeria.

Ghana has won three of the last five relay meetings between the two teams, making them the favourites in the upcoming final.

Ghana's quartet, which won Heat 3 against Nigeria, was without its top stars, Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah.

However, the new reshuffled team, featuring Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Edwin Gadayi, and Abdul Rasheed, picked up the pace, finishing the heat three race with a time of 39.16 seconds.

Fans react to Ghana's win in Cameroon

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Ghana's Heat three win in Cameroon.

@Quadwo_Yeboah said:

It looks like Ghana is becoming the best in Africa when it comes 100m and 200m

@CillaCurlcy reported:

We will forever cook them in everything

@leslie_kkkay noted:

From the 2nd to the Final person, Barry Allen, Wally West and Godspeed ⚡ Them cook waa

@attrakta added:

The gap between Ghana n Nigeria is soo wide ..Big ups Ghana again for showing them Gari no be Rice ...

Ghana's 4x100m Relay team speak after Olympic qualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's 4x100m relay quartet, comprising Ibrahim Fuseini, Issac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati, and Joseph Paul Amoah, have secured a place at the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

Reports indicate that Fuseini ran a time of 10.69, Botsio - 9.13, and Azamati - 9.35, while Joseph Paul Amoah finished with 9.12 seconds to give Ghana the nod.

