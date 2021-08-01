List of nominees for the EMY 2021 awards pop up online; Stonebwoy, others named
The 6th edition of the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards is set to be held in Accra and prior to it, the nominees for this year's event have been released.
In an announcement aired on YouTube and TV3, organizers of the prestigious event named hardworking Ghanaian men who have excelled in their chosen fields in the year under review.
The categories in which personalities were selected included media and communications, sports, music, movies, arts, brands, designers and young achievers.
Even though details for the main event are yet to be made public, a lot of buzz has been created following the release of the nomination list
Here are the nominees in the various categories for this year's event:
PAV ANSAH COMMUNICATOR AWARD
GIOVANNI CALEB
DAN KWEKU YEBOAH
BERNARD AVLE
NATHANIEL ATTOH
FRANCIS ABBAN
MUSIC MAN OF THE YEAR
STONEBWOY
KUAMI EUGENE
MR DREW
KOFI KINAATA
KING PROMISE
CREATIVE AND SUPPORT ARTS AWARD
PRINCE KOJO HILTON
GILBERT ASANTE
DANCEGOD LLYOD
TONY TOMETY
FRANCIS BROWN
KELVIN VINCENT
NANA ASAASE- PHILP BOAKYE DUA OYINKA
SPORTS MAN OF THE YEAR
JONATHAN MENSAH
BENJAMIN AZAMATI
JOSEPH PAUL AMOAH
VICTOR KOFI AMPOFO
DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR
YAW TOG
STEVE FRENCH
KOBBY SPIKY
WODE MAYA
THEODORE OHENE-BOTCHWAY
BRAND OF THE YEAR
LAWEN TAYLOR
ATTO TETTEH
CAVEMAN WATCHES
SKIN GOURMET
BOHTEN
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
ADJETEY ANANG
MAWULI GAVOR
AKROBETO
KOFI ADJORLOLO
PRINCE DAVID OSEI
DESIGNER OF THE YEAR
QUOPHI AKOTUAH
BLACK AND PHAMOUS
TOE TALK
NINETEEN 57
YOMI CASUAL
YOUNG ACHIEVER FEMALE
DELORIS FRIMPONG MANSO
JULIET BAWUAH
BERLA MUNDI
GWEN GYIMAH
ALBERT NANA AKYAA AKOSA
YOUNG ACHIEVER - MALE
SHADRACK FRIMPONG (COCOA 360)
MR EAZZI
RICHIE MENSAH
BABA SADIQ ABDULAI ABU
FAROUK KHAILANN
Earlier, the EMY Africa Magazine, the premier quarterly magazine that addresses the people, places, ideas and issues that shape men’s personal expressions, and experiences, launched its May 2021 issue.
At a star-studded and well-attended event, the organizers of the prestigious EMY Africa Awards, celebrated a number of sports icons in the country whole have at one point raised the flag of Ghana high.
In the edition dubbed the "Game Changers" Issue, the magazine celebrated sports icons including the legendary Ghanaian boxing champion Azumah Nelson and former Blacks Stars captain, Stephen Appiah.
Apart from Azumah Nelson and Stephen Appiah, the issue also highlighted the likes of renowned Ghanaian female sports journalist, Juliet Bawuah, 8-year-old African Chess champion, Dave "Chief" Quansah Acheampong and 7-year-old boxing prodigy Prince Larbie.
Also featured in the magazine was Nii Quaye Brown, Ghana’s only visually-impaired Judoka, and African record holder and 6th fastest T54 wheelchair sprinter in the world, Botsyo Nkegbe, Yaw Sakyi, Vida Anim and Damilola Roberts.
Source: Yen Ghana