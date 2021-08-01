The 6th edition of the Exclusive Men of the Year (EMY) Africa Awards is set to be held in Accra and prior to it, the nominees for this year's event have been released.

In an announcement aired on YouTube and TV3, organizers of the prestigious event named hardworking Ghanaian men who have excelled in their chosen fields in the year under review.

The categories in which personalities were selected included media and communications, sports, music, movies, arts, brands, designers and young achievers.

Even though details for the main event are yet to be made public, a lot of buzz has been created following the release of the nomination list

List of nominees for the EMY 2021 awards pop up online; Stonebwoy, others named. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

Here are the nominees in the various categories for this year's event:

PAV ANSAH COMMUNICATOR AWARD

GIOVANNI CALEB

DAN KWEKU YEBOAH

BERNARD AVLE

NATHANIEL ATTOH

FRANCIS ABBAN

MUSIC MAN OF THE YEAR

STONEBWOY

KIDI

KUAMI EUGENE

MR DREW

KOFI KINAATA

KING PROMISE

CREATIVE AND SUPPORT ARTS AWARD

PRINCE KOJO HILTON

GILBERT ASANTE

DANCEGOD LLYOD

TONY TOMETY

FRANCIS BROWN

KELVIN VINCENT

NANA ASAASE- PHILP BOAKYE DUA OYINKA

SPORTS MAN OF THE YEAR

JONATHAN MENSAH

BENJAMIN AZAMATI

JOSEPH PAUL AMOAH

VICTOR KOFI AMPOFO

DISCOVERY OF THE YEAR

YAW TOG

STEVE FRENCH

KOBBY SPIKY

WODE MAYA

THEODORE OHENE-BOTCHWAY

BRAND OF THE YEAR

LAWEN TAYLOR

ATTO TETTEH

CAVEMAN WATCHES

SKIN GOURMET

BOHTEN

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

ADJETEY ANANG

MAWULI GAVOR

AKROBETO

KOFI ADJORLOLO

PRINCE DAVID OSEI

DESIGNER OF THE YEAR

QUOPHI AKOTUAH

BLACK AND PHAMOUS

TOE TALK

NINETEEN 57

YOMI CASUAL

YOUNG ACHIEVER FEMALE

DELORIS FRIMPONG MANSO

JULIET BAWUAH

BERLA MUNDI

GWEN GYIMAH

ALBERT NANA AKYAA AKOSA

YOUNG ACHIEVER - MALE

SHADRACK FRIMPONG (COCOA 360)

MR EAZZI

RICHIE MENSAH

BABA SADIQ ABDULAI ABU

FAROUK KHAILANN

Earlier, the EMY Africa Magazine, the premier quarterly magazine that addresses the people, places, ideas and issues that shape men’s personal expressions, and experiences, launched its May 2021 issue.

At a star-studded and well-attended event, the organizers of the prestigious EMY Africa Awards, celebrated a number of sports icons in the country whole have at one point raised the flag of Ghana high.

In the edition dubbed the "Game Changers" Issue, the magazine celebrated sports icons including the legendary Ghanaian boxing champion Azumah Nelson and former Blacks Stars captain, Stephen Appiah.

Apart from Azumah Nelson and Stephen Appiah, the issue also highlighted the likes of renowned Ghanaian female sports journalist, Juliet Bawuah, 8-year-old African Chess champion, Dave "Chief" Quansah Acheampong and 7-year-old boxing prodigy Prince Larbie.

Also featured in the magazine was Nii Quaye Brown, Ghana’s only visually-impaired Judoka, and African record holder and 6th fastest T54 wheelchair sprinter in the world, Botsyo Nkegbe, Yaw Sakyi, Vida Anim and Damilola Roberts.

Source: Yen Ghana