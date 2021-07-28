Funny Face has spoken on the new marriage of his ex-wife, Nana Adjoa, to another man, Eric Adjei

In a post on Instagram, congratulated Nana Adjoa and prayed for God's blessings for her marriage

Nana and Eric Adjei are expected to have a white wedding on Saturday after their beautiful traditional marriage ceremony

Comic actor Funny Face, known in private life as Benson Nana Yaw Boateng, has reacted after his ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, remarried.

Elizabeth Ntim, who is a policewoman, tied the knot with Eric Adjei in an elaborate ceremony attended by a number of people on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The traditional marriage ceremony came off at 10:00 at Laptop, a suburb of Weija in Accra. Videos from the traditional wedding flooded social media.

Following the videos, Funny Face has taken to Instagram to wish his ex-wife and her new partner well.

Sharing a photo of Nana Adjoa from the wedding on his page, Funny Face congratulated her and prayed that God blesses her new union.

"GYE NYAME “ ✊ .. CONGRATULATIONS NANA !! may JEHOVAH bless dis Union .. Keep Winning Too ❤️ KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “ ❤️," he aid.

White wedding

Nana Adjoa and Adjei will complete their marriage ceremony with a white wedding over the weekend.

The couple will hold their white wedding at the Charismatic Anointing Ministry International, Lapaz Race Course on July 31, 2021.

