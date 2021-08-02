Sarkodie has opened up about a tweet at the president in 2020

The rapper indicated that the said tweet was not in any way a serious one but something he thought was a joke

Sarkodie was speaking in an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, famed as Sarkodie, has made some clarifications over his 2020 tweet at President Akufo-Addo.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty on Accra-based Hitz FM, the Highest rapper indicated that a tweet asking the president not to take advantage of his Happy Day song was just a joke.

The rapper used the medium to apologise to the president over the tweet and said he hoped it was not taken out of context and was considered a joke and nothing more.

Sarkodie went on to reveal that he had not been contacted by the ruling New Patriotic Party to compose a campaign song for them.

He added that even though he had some sort of personal relationship with the president, he had not reached out to him or vice versa for a long while.

Sarkodie added that his tweet at the time was also not in any way a ploy to get the ruling government to compensate him for certain lines in the song.

The Oofeetsor singer said he was a stickler for appreciating good works and that he would point out one or two things in the country he felt needed praising.

His comments follow a 2020 tweet after President Akufo-Addo's Twitter handle gave props to the rapper over his Happy Day song.

Sarkodie retweeted the appreciation tweet and wrote "Nana m3nfa bronya ho nre akukor", to wit, asking the president not to use the song to campaign for votes.

The tweet was met with mixed reactions and Sarkodie admitted that the negative reaction was something he did not expect, looking at the fact that it was just a friendly jab thrown at the president.

Speaking about the president, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President Akufo-Addo during the Global Education Summit in UK heralded investments made by his government under the Free-SHS Policy.

The president revealed that his administration has invested 23 percent of the nation’s expenditure on the expenses of the free senior high school policy.

He said the only reason behind the free SHS is to make Ghana’s youth ready for a much prosperous future.

