Free SHS: Akufo-Addo hints of making tertiary education free very soon

- President Akufo-Addo says 23 percent of Ghana’s expenses goes into the Free SHS

- The president has hinted of expanding free SHS to the tertiary level

- The Global Education Summit was hosted by the British Prime Minister

President Akufo-Addo attended the Global Education Summit in UK heralding investments made by his government under the Free-SHS Policy.

The president has revealed that his administration has invested 23 percent of the nation’s expenditure on the expenses of the free senior high school policy. He says the only reason behind the free SHS is to make Ghana’s youth ready for a much prosperous future.

Akufo-Addo meeting the British Prime Minister at the Global Education Summit in the UK

He further hinted of plans expanding the Free-SHS policy to the tertiary level to ensure that the access to education is achieved under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Taking a gay role

Actor, Adjetey Annan, has revealed that he once accepted a gay role in his early career stages. The “Pusher” actor stated on Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM that he did not turn down a gay role in the ‘Run for your wife’ movie.

“This is a story that has gone through the process. This is a movie that somebody thought it was a nice subject of the day and why not just through into the market, it would draw the audience coming in.

So it was a two different thing in one, somebody was taking advantage of a scenario just to make money and the other it was well structured,” he added.

Meanwhile, the actor also revealed that he had earlier on rejected another offer to play a gay role. His argument was that the said role had no purpose and was only to cause controversy and a public stare – a situation he was not prepared to handle as a young actor.

The revelation by Adjetey Annan follows the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill which has generated debate across the country.

Teachers strike across all universities.

All lectures, examinations or project work supervision will be suspended from Monday, August 2.

This order comes from the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to all members. The order is for them to stop all teaching or related activities across all the campuses.

National president of UTAG, Professor Charles Marfo says the reason for this directive is because government “has failed to improve the bad conditions of service that university teachers deserve.

It expected that university students will be left stranded across the various universities as no lectures will ensue from Monday, August 2, till government intervenes.

Source: Yen