Oswald's 'Our Day' turned out to be a national 'Our Day'

Sarkodie's album was also released on the same day

Ordinarily, all of the nation's attention would have been on the rapper

Arnold reckons the nation had divided attention after Oswald's letter went viral

The feel-good story of a 9-year student, Oswald Gennuh, whose viral letter enveloped the nation took some shine away from the release of Sarkodie's "No Pressure" album, says Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, an entertainment analyst.

Oswald was the centre of conversation on Friday, July 30, 2021, as brands jostled to outdo each other to be a part of his 'Our Day' story.

The event coincided with the release of the No Pressure project by arguably Ghana's most awarded artiste, Sarkodie.

During a discussion on Entertainment Review on Peace FM, Baidoo stated that the rapper would have had all the shine on him, and his album if it weren't for Oswald.

Our Day: Oswald took some shine away from Sarkodie's album - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo. Photo source: Kobby Blay, Sarkodie, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Source: Facebook

Baidoo, however, credited Sarkodie for holding his own despite the nation largely focusing on the young student.

"Oswald took some of the shine from the release, but let's also give it to Sarkodie. If Sarkodie didn't have that clout, the small boy would have overshadowed him. You can't deny that the boy took most of the attention the whole day, because the conversation hovered around the boy," asserted Baidoo.

"Sarkodie is A-list artiste because if it were to be another artiste, it would have been troubling but because over the period, he has a certain level of clout and following that ensures that 'Oswald or not Oswald, let's get into the trends.' They did it."

Watch the video below.

Background

An instructive letter from 9-year old Oswald Gennuh to his mother to provide him with a list of items to celebrate the vacation day at his school, Christ Ambassador's School sparked a lot of reactions.

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled 'Things to Bring on Our Day', the boy urges his mother to ''read every tiny note'.'

The first item on his list was a request for a ''big coke'' for his teacher, Mrs Appiah, and further informed his mother that his teacher had permitted him to bring his iPad to school on Our Day.

For items four, five, and six, he asked his mother for a pack of biscuits and drinks, white chocolate or Easter eggs and a big size Ceres drink, respectively.

The boy also included provisions he will need for breakfast and lunch along with a schedule, asking his mother to select from the two options he had listed. Beneath the letter, the boy explained why he thought he deserved the good treat for the special day.

According to the boy, he performed exceptionally well in his end of term exams and made her proud, urging her not to disappoint him.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority has reacted to the trending news of a nine-year-old boy named Oswald, writing a letter about his requests for Our Day celebrations items.

As YEN.com.gh earlier reported, Oswald was showered with so many gifts beyond his imagination as over 50 companies came out to promise and donate different packages.

