A Ghanaian lady believes that an individual between the ages of 23 to 25 must have at least GH₵3,000 to GH₵5,000 in their bank account

She shared no reason nor showed how that amount could be achieved, but social media users who saw the post had a lot to say about her opinion

@ByAllMeans1 commented: "That's too less; this amount should be for age bracket 18-21. At 25, you should have half a million Ghana cedis"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young Ghanaian lady recently sparked massive reactions online after sharing an opinion on social media.

Ghanaian young lady smiling for the camera, Ghana cedis, man at the atm Photo credit: @afia_dimple/Twitter, ISSOUF SANOGO, cometary

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @afia_dimple had her sharing that as an individual between the ages of 23 to 25, at least Ghc3,000 to Ghc5,000 must have been saved up.

Her actual post read;

At age 23 - 25 you should have at least Ghc 3000 to Ghc 6000 in your account

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The young lady's tweet got over 180 retweets, with 24 quotes and 1,450 likes.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@mightymichael0 wrote:

That’s small mpo cos you’ll spend more than that in 2 months if you drive and live independently.

@nkasa_ replied:

I believe you are referring to a person who is gainfully employed. Some of us find it difficult to afford a three-square meal, let only make savings.

@ByAllMeans1 commented:

That's too less , this amount should be for age bracket 18-21. At 25, you should have half a million ghana cedis

From @IvanzQuachi

What work can earn you that much at that age in this country

@Zeus4real1 said:

Social media will make you think that people in this age brackets are failures

Ghanaian Man Advises People To Save GH₵1,500 Per Month If They Earn GH₵2,000

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian man has recently sparked massive conversations online after taking to social media to share his opinion about the best way to save one's money.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @piesiee1 had him sharing that to be able to save good money at the end of every year, a person who earns GH₵2,000 must live on GH₵500 and save GH₵1,500.

As a youth you get at least 2000gh every month you can save 1500gh and use the remaining 500gh to feed yourself

He added that one can successfully live on GH₵500 if they avoid buying food outside and stop taking Ubers.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh